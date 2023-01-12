BET+’s Diarra from Detroit has unveiled its trailer as well as several recurring actors who are a part of the cast.

Set to premiere March 21, recurring actors included below: David Zayas as Marshall, Harry Lennix as Walter Harley, Paul Ben-Victor as Zervas, Bechir Sylvain as Roman, Kash Doll as Maisha, John Salley as Tony Kincaid, Icewear Vezzo as Leroy and Julio Macias as Young Marshall.

The newly-announced cast members join previously announced cast members Kilpatrick (who also serves as creator), Phylicia Rashad, Morris Chestnut, DomiNque Perry, Claudia Logan, Bryan Terrell Clark, Shannon Wallace and Jon Chaffin.

The series follows Kilpatrick’s character, a teacher who finds herself on a dark journey of intrigue and crime, which all started from a Tinder date.

According to the official synopsis:

DIARRA FROM DETROIT follows a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends, and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole.

The series hails from BET Studios and Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society. Kilpatrick, who signed an overall deal with BET Studios, executive produces with Barris and Miles Oiron Feldsott. Khalabo Ink Society’s Erynn Sampson produces and oversees.

Watch the newly-released trailer below: