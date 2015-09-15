The medical drama series Doc has been renewed for a second season at Fox. It has gotten a 22-episode order for the second season, which is considered a whopping number in this day and age.

The show has been a major success for Fox, and is the network’s most-watched debut in five years. The network states that the show has had 16 million viewers across platforms to date and is their most-watched debut episode across all platforms in five years. It is one of the biggest new shows on broadcast television overall.

The series stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker and Anya Banerjee. Recurring stars are Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker.

Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television, said in a statement, “We are thrilled that audiences have embraced Season One of Doc. Barbie and Hank have done an outstanding job bringing one of the most emotionally powerful series on television to life. Renewing for a second season was an easy decision, thanks to this incredible team, our partners at Sony, and an exceptional cast, led by the talented Molly Parker.”

“We’re ecstatic Doc has been picked up for a second season – a testament to the exceptional writing, captivating performances from our talented cast, and the incredible reception from audiences,” said Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “We’re so grateful to our partners at Fox for their unwavering support as we continue making more episodes of this show!”

Per the series logline, it “follows the story of Dr. Amy Larsen, the hard-charging, brilliant ex-Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital and her colleagues, loved ones and rivals who must navigate a new reality when she returns to work after a brain injury erases the past eight years of her life.”

Doc is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Barbie Kligman is the showrunner and executive producer. Hank Steinberg and Erwin Stoff also executive produces. The series, inspired by a true story, is based on the Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani.