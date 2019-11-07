The 2024 Emmy Awards aired on Sunday night, and saw big wins for shows like The Bear, Shōgun and Hacks.

First-time nominees Lamorne Morris and Liza Colón-Zayas also had big nights — the former scoring his first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for portraying Trooper Witt Farr in FX’s Fargo, and the latter became the first Latina to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

“I want to thank God for allowing me to be here,” Morris started his acceptance speech, Yahoo Entertainment reported. “I also want to thank god for my amazing mother who raised me. She’s been my biggest champion ever since I came out of her…you know.”

Morris went on to thank his daughter, and jokingly referenced a viral video of his emotional reaction to his nomination.

“My beautiful daughter Lily, I told you I would do it,” he said. “You’ve always doubted me. I’m you’re hero, I’m you’re leader.”

He later thanked the cast and crew, and promised to shoutout others on his podcast. The audience roared. So did viewers on social media.

Lamorne Morris snagged the Emmy!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cólon-Zayas’ historic win saw her thank her husband, David Zayas, and her fellow nominees.

“Thank you to my husband David Zayas, he told me to write a speech and I didn’t because I didn’t think it would be possible,” she said, teary-eyed. “How, how could I have thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett and Janelle [James] and Sheryl Lee Ralph and Hannah [Einbinder]. I love you all from the bottom of my heart, and all the women — my mommy, thank you.”

The Bear actress concluded her speech with an inspirational message to Latinas, and voters.

“To all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights,” she said.

The Emmy’s took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 and was hosted by kin-turned-costars Eugene and Dan Levy.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks” — WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Drama series

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun” — WINNER

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” — WINNER

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” — WINNER

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Limited or anthology series

“Baby Reindeer” — WINNER

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” — WINNER

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” — WINNER

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Directing for a drama series

Stephen Daldry, “The Crown” (Episode: “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”)

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (Episode: “The Overview Effect”)

Hiro Murai, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Episode: “First Date”)

Frederick E.O. Toye, “Shōgun” (Episode: “Crimson Sky”) — WINNER

Saul Metzstein, “Slow Horses” (Episode: “Strange Games”)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (Episode: “Beat L.A.”)

Directing for a comedy series

Randall Einhorn, “Abbott Elementary” (Episode: “Party”)

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (Episode: “Fishes”) — WINNER

Ramy Youssef, “The Bear” (Episode: “Honeydew”)

Guy Ritchie, “The Gentlemen” (Episode: “Refined Aggression”)

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (Episode: “Bulletproof”)

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show” (Episode: “I’m The Pappy”)

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” — WINNER

Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror” (Episode: “Joan Is Awful”)

Noah Hawley, “Fargo” (Episode: “The Tragedy of the Commons”)

Ron Nyswaner, “Fellow Travelers” (Episode: “You’re Wonderful”)

Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”

Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country” (Episode: “Part 6”)

Writing for a drama series

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “The Crown” (Episode: “Ritz”)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “Fallout” (Episode: “The End”)

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Episode: “First Date”)

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, “Shōgun” (Episode: “Anjin”)

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Shōgun” (Episode: “Crimson Sky”)

Will Smith, “Slow Horses” (Episode: “Negotiating with Tigers”) — WINNER

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo” — WINNER

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Talk series

“The Daily Show” — WINNER

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (Episode: “Career Day”)

Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, “The Bear” (Episode: “Fishes”)

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Girls5eva” (Episode: “Orlando”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (Episode: “Bulletproof”) — WINNER

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two” (Episode: “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good”)

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “Pride Parade”)

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Weronika Tofilska, “Baby Reindeer” (Episode: “Episode 4”)

Noah Hawley, “Fargo” (Episode: “The Tragedy of the Commons”)

Gus Van Sant, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” (Episode: “Pilot”)

Millicent Shelton, “Lessons in Chemistry” (Episode: “Poirot”)

Steven Zaillian, “Ripley” — WINNER

Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country”

Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — WINNER

“Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” — WINNER

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Reality competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors” — WINNER

“The Voice”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — WINNER

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” — WINNER

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” — WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” — WINNER

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Supporting actor in a comedy series