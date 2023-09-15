“The shape of the central mystery is something that we wanted to keep intact, we wanted to, you know — spoiler alert: it’s happened within the first 30 seconds — Oliver Garland, the judge played by Forrest Whitaker, is dead when we meet him,” Payne explained. “And the central mystery of trying to figure out what was going on in his life before he died, all of the things that might have contributed to his death potentially, or contributed to the mystery surrounding his life. We wanted to keep that intact. It’s something we all loved about the book. And we wanted to make sure that that mystery was something that readers of the book could really hang on to when they saw the show. Other than that, I think everything was, you know, game. With that said, I liked a lot of these characters; I liked a lot of the way the story was constructed. So it just so happened that I ended up keeping a lot of it, you know, a big change that we made was really elevating the character of Mariah. In the book, Mariah Garland, who is Talcott’s sister and daughter of Judge Oliver Garland, didn’t have quite as big a role as we gave her the show. But I thought that we have an opportunity to have a really fun tag-team dynamic with talent, and I also thought it was really important that we elevate a Black woman character to sort of take a co-equal lead of the story.”