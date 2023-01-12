Euphoria star Nika King is letting it all out regarding the delayed third season, revealing that she hasn’t booked anything since the show began.

Decider reports that King, who plays Leslie, the mother of Zendaya’s character Rue, said during a comedy set at the Hollywood Improv Lab that she hasn’t been hired by anyone else throughout the third season’s delayed. She said, “People are like, ‘We need Season 3!’ B—-, I need Season 3! I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, ‘B—-, come home! I need you!'”

“Y’all laughing and I’m serious, I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria,” she continued. “This is some bulls—. I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don’t work that way.”

King probably isn’t the only one in a lurch due to the delays. Decider does report that show creator Sam Levinson has confirmed he is writing the third season, but there is still no official word when the next season will begin filming or even come to air.

While the actors’ and writers’ strikes could be partly why the delays have happened, it also seems like Levinson is someone who constantly rewrites his scripts, according to what Colman Domingo has said recently to GQ about Levinson’s process. But what could have also caused delays is Levinson’s failed series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. writing and filming took place during Euphoria’s hiatus, and as far as critics and viewers are concerned, it was a bit of a waste of time.

Watch King’s clip of her set below.