Drag Race Philippines is one of the top, fan-favorite global spinoffs of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Marina Summers, one of the breakout stars of Drag Race Philippines, took the world by storm on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World, and now, her Drag Race Philippines Season 1 sister, Eva Le Queen is garnering international recognition on RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

In a recent preseason press interview for Global All Stars, we asked Eva Le Queen if Summers gave her any advice before heading off to Global All Stars.

Though she didn’t go into detail about specifics, she did speak on how what this moment in the international spotlight means for the both of them.

“It’s actually very beautiful,” she told us. “We’re besties. It’s like we have been dreaming about this since before we even thought that there’s ever going to be a Drag Race Philippines in the first place. People always thought of us as somewhat like most ambitious [Filipino drag queens], and sometimes it’s even frowned upon in by some of the girls…like, ‘Girl, you don’t have to do much. It’s like you’re just a drag queen.’ But now look at where it got us. It’s like we are global international besties. We’re hashtag friendship goals and we’re just very happy to represent the Philippines. We know that the Philippines is just brimming with talent and beauty of the drag scene [here].”

She talked about always thinking about the moment that a Filipino queen would be able to breakthrough to the world of western Drag Race, and how that moment is now realized.

“Now that it’s finally here, I think the essence of it is just not that I am special, but that it can be done,” she explained. “We have broken glass ceilings. We can tell queens here locally that no, you don’t have to aim for just Drag Race Philippines. There’s another bigger mountain to climb, and all you got to do is work your ass off, because we’re already here.”

