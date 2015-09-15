Marvel Animation has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series, Eyes of Wakanda. The animated series is set to expand the lord of Wakanda.

The series was unveiled back in June at the Annecy International Animation Festival. Disney+ has also announced an earlier-than-expected premiere for the series.

The action-adventure series was produced by Marvel Animation in partnership with Proximinty Media’s Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King, and “follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history.”

Per the official description, “In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story.”

Who’s the cast of ‘Eyes of Wakanda’?

The voice cast includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose.

The series is helmed by director and executive producer Todd Harris, who has worked in the MCU and has been a frequent Ryan Coogler collaborator, working as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He was then an illustrator on Sinners. Eyes of Wakanda is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

How many episodes will be in ‘Eyes of Wakanda,’ and when does it premiere?

The inaugural Eyes of Waknada season will have four episodes and it will debut on Aug. 1. Watch the trailer below: