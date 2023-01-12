The Ironheart finale really showed that the devil was truly in the details.

The last episode for Season 1 of the Disney+ Marvel series finally revealed Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), the long-awaited demonic villain from Marvel Comics. The episode started with Parker (Anthony Ramos) finally explaining how he got his mystical powers. Turns out, the hood is from a demon, which he (and eventually Riri) believes to be Dormammu. But when Riri (Dominique Thorne) meets the demon herself, he reveals he’s actually Mephisto—and he wants to make a deal.

Riri asks to bring N.A.T.A.L.I.E., the A.I. she created and modeled after her deceased friend (Lyric Ross), back to life. In the final battle with Parker, she couldn’t keep N.A.T.A.L.I.E. and the magical armor upgrades from her mysterious training with Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah). But instead of reviving the A.I., Mephisto brings back the real Natalie. And as a consequence, the magical (and nasty-looking) veins that once covered Parker’s back start to appear on Riri’s arm. Now she’s in bed with the devil. In the mid-credits scene, Parker turns to Zelma for help to replace what he’s lost.

Even the cast was caught off guard by Mephisto

Thorne told Variety she didn’t know Mephisto was even part of the series until the day they shot the scene.

“So, by the time they gave me the correct name in the script, it was like, ‘Whoa, the Reddit guy! The guy from all the rumors. He’s in this show? OK, y’all are serious!’”

Her reaction makes sense—fans have speculated about Mephisto’s MCU debut for years, dating back to WandaVision in 2021. With every new Marvel series, theories would fly online about if—and when—Mephisto would appear, and who might play him.

Why Marvel chose now for the devil’s arrival

“The true Marvel fans know that Marvel always has a plan,” Thorne said. “So, to know that they’ve chosen to introduce him here with Riri Williams, with Parker Robbins, it’s strategic and it has a place in the larger storytelling and in the larger twists and turns that this phase will continue to unveil. And it’s just a joy to get a seat on that ride.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mephisto stronger than Thanos?

When it comes to power, Mephisto and Thanos bring different power sets. Thanos he wiped out half the universe with a snap. Mephisto is seen as a manipulator, twisting minds and bending reality. If they squared up, Thanos might take the win in a fight, but Mephisto’s magic and mind games make him a serious threat in the long run.

Is Ironheart queer?

Riri Williams isn’t shown as queer in the series. But there’s a moment in Episode 2 that raised eyebrows. Her mom knocks on her door and casually asks if there’s a “boy or even a girl” in there. It’s not confirmation, but it shows that her family would be accepting.