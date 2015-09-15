Fallout doesn’t even have a Season 2 premiere date at Prime Video, and it has already gotten a Season 3 renewal at the streamer. The news was announced at Amazon’s upfronts presentation on Monday by stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins.

While we don’t have a specific Season 2 premiere date, the actors were on hand to reveal that the second season will bow in December.

The series is based on one of the most iconic video games of all time, and per the streamer, Season 2 will “pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.”

What the showrunners, EPs and more say about the renewal

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout,” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”

“The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout,” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

“We’re so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon,” said showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

What is ‘Fallout’ about?

Here’s the official series description:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner (The Boys). It is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Nolan, Joy and Athena Wickham. Robertson-Dworet and Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produced the show in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.