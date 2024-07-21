The Final Destination franchise is back with Final Destination Bloodlines, and—whew—it does not disappoint when it comes to chaos and creative kills. This latest installment from New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. digs into generational curses and family trauma, all while keeping the death count high and the tension even higher. If you’re wondering who made it out alive… spoiler alert: don’t get your hopes up.

The cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines includes Brec Bassinger as Iris, Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani Reyes, Teo Briones as Charlie Reyes, Rya Kihlstedt as Darlene Campbell, Alex Zahara as Howard Campbell, Tony Todd as JB/William Bludworth, Owen Patrick Joyner as Bobby Campbell, Anna Lore as Julia Campbell, and Richard Harmon as Erik Campbell.

What is the plot of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’?

In the film, Stefani Reyes has been stuck in a loop of the same terrifying dream, and now it’s messing with real life. Desperate for answers, she heads back home, hoping someone from her past holds the key to keeping her family safe — before her nightmares turn into something worse.

What happens in the opening sequence?

We start off in 1968 as Iris defies death after having a premonition. She and her boyfriend, Paul, are at the Skyview Restaurant, which has a huge tower. Iris has premonitions about the tower falling and everyone dying. She sees a boy steal a penny and throw it into the ventilation system, and everything goes wrong. Everyone dies, including Paul, and although Iris saves a little boy, everyone still ends up dead.

After this, she comes to and realizes she was seeing the future. She saves the day, but everyone thinks she’s crazy. She ends up being paranoid for the rest of her life, and this impacts her children. She thought she saved everyone, but she didn’t.

How Stefani tries to save her family

Nearly six decades later, Stefani, who is Iris’ granddaughter, begins having the same premonitions her grandmother had that day. It’s impacting her life—she can’t focus at school and is at risk of failing out. She wants to know more about Iris, but the family doesn’t want to talk about her.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Stefani and her brother Charlie’s mother, Darlene, left their family because of the impact Iris’ paranoia had on her childhood, which affected her into adulthood. They were raised primarily by their father after Darlene left. Stefani goes to her uncle, Darlene’s brother, Howard. He has a wife and three kids of his own and advises Stefani not to search for Iris, but she does anyway.

After tracking down Iris, who lives away from society where she believes she can keep death at bay, Stefani learns that death is after everyone who survived the tower collapse—and all their descendants. This is why Stefani keeps having these premonitions. Death is after her, her brother, her uncle, and her cousins. She doesn’t believe Iris and rushes out of the house—until Iris shows her she’s right by walking outside and getting hit by something that falls from the cabin roof.

As the film goes on, Stefani struggles to convince the rest of her family, but they soon believe her after people start dying one by one. Darlene returns to her children’s lives and is the one who believes Stefani and convinces the rest of the family to do so.

They soon meet JB, the young boy from Iris’ vision, whom she saved. JB turns out to be William Bludworth (Tony Todd), who tells them that a family’s death chain can be stopped if someone dies—then gets revived.

How does ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ end, and does anyone escape death?

Spoiler alert: Everyone dies in Final Destination: Bloodlines, and absolutely none of our main characters escape death. We’re faked out at the end and think our two leads survive, but they end up getting killed too.

Photo: Warner Bros.

How does each character die in ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’?

Howard Campbell

Howard is the first of the family to die after Iris. This happens when the family is still not heeding Stefani’s warnings. He dies after a lawn machine runs over his face.

Julia Campbell

Stefani believes that after Howard, Erik would be next to die because he’s Howard’s oldest child. However, it turns out Howard is not Erik’s biological father. So instead, Julia dies next after she ends up inside a garbage truck in a freak accident and is crushed.

Bobby and Erik Campbell

This is when the family really starts to take the deaths seriously. Next is Bobby, as Erik isn’t in the line since he’s not a part of Iris’ biological lineage. Bobby and Erik come up with a plan to beat death by having Erik die and then come back to life while they’re already in the hospital to see Bludworth, who works there.

Bobby has a peanut allergy, and they decide to get something from the vending machine and then have him resuscitated. It goes wrong when the hospital room they’re in has an MRI machine. The machine malfunctions, pulling Erik in by his body piercings and killing him—despite him not being in Iris’ bloodline. The vending machine is then drawn into the MRI machine, crushing Bobby’s head.

Darlene Campbell

After Bobby and Erik’s deaths, Darlene, Charlie, and Stefani head to Iris’ cabin to be safe. However, things go wrong when the van they’re driving ends up underwater near the cabin. Stefani is stuck in the van when it submerges, and Charlie is also trapped under a boulder. Darlene saves Charlie’s life but ends up dying.

Charlie and Stefani Reyes

Charlie saves Stefani and pulls her from the water. She’s unconscious, and he performs CPR to bring her back. They think she escaped death and celebrate, returning to their lives as normal.

They learn this isn’t the case in the film’s final moments. Charlie is ready to go to his senior prom, and Stefani is there to see him off. She meets Charlie’s girlfriend’s father, who is a doctor. When Stefani tells him that Charlie saved her life and brought her back from the dead, he says that if she was unconscious, she wasn’t revived—her heart never stopped; she was just not breathing. So Stefani was never technically dead, meaning the curse is still active.

Death comes for them as a train derails nearby and crashes through the neighborhood, and Charlie and Stefani are killed by logs unleashed from the train.