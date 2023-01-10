First-Time Buyer’s Club on OWN highlights the house hunting journeys of first-time home buyers, with the help of Amina Stevens, across the Tampa Bay area.

Stevens is former high school teacher-turned-realtor who believes despite anyone’s financial circumstances, there’s a path for everyone to become a homeowner.

What is First-Time Buyer’s Club about?

Each episode chronicles Stevens as she creates a custom plan for new clients, navigating the many pros and cons of various homes and locales. She goes above and beyond to educate and inspire clients who may be intimidated by the process. Stevens investigates each client’s unique situation and curates a plan to help their home buying dream become a reality.

In the upcoming episode, Stevens helps Tina, a medical professional who’s looking to buy a home, on her own, for the first time at age 40. She works from home full-time and wants room for an office, and she hopes for a townhome with a scenic view in an established neighborhood.

While viewing homes, Tina becomes excited when she enters one large room in a house fit for a master bedroom or an office.

“My patients would love to see me in this space from the backdrop of it, the lighting of it, I would look great on camera,” she tells Stevens. “This would be a perfect office/lounge.”

Stevens then takes her through a side door that enters the backyard. Tina admires the woodsy-ness of it courtesy of the large trees and wooded fence. The space can be customizable to her liking. When Stevens gives Tina options for a separate shed in the back to be an office or another dwelling space, Tina sees it as a perfect fit for a “she-shed.”

The new episode airs Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on OWN.

Watch the preview below: