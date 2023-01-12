Freddy Fazbear and his murderous robot friends are back to terrorize new visitors to the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria in the new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, starring Josh Hutcherson and Piper Rubio.

The Universal Studios and Blumhouse film, directed by Emma Tammi, who was behind the first film, and written by Five Nights at Freddy’s game creator Scott Cawthorn, the trailer shows that the thrills and kills have been amped up to a more terrifying level.

What we know so far about the film

While the first film seemed more like an all-ages horror film, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 feels much scarier and much more in line with the horror viewers originally expected. The film does still revolve around Mike (Hutcherson) and his sister Abby (Rubio), who made friends with the child spirits trapped in the animatronic bodies. But now, the spirits want Abby to help them, leading to some teens getting terrorized as they try to survive the night in the haunted restaurant.

According to the official synopsis:

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first-ever Fazfest.

Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends.

But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

The film also stars Theodus Crane, Matthew Lillard, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace and Skeet Ulrich.

When does the film hit theaters?

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 comes to theaters on Dec. 5.