Well, that was quick! After bowing to both critical acclaim and audience raves, Netflix has renewed Mara Brock Akil’s Forever for Season 2. The news was announced at their Upfronts presentation on Wednesday.

The streamer also renewed the following:

Survival of the Thickest for its third and final season

The Four Seasons for a second season.

Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6 ahead of Season 4’s debut

My Life with the Walter Boys for Season 3 ahead of Season 2’s debut

The Diplomat Season 4 ahead of Season 3 debut

Love on the Spectrum Season 4

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

Netflix’s new series announcements

As far as new series announcements, Netflix announced a reboot of Star Search and a Deion Sanders docuseries, Prime Time.

Also announced was a series adaptation of S.A. Cosby’s All the Sinners Bleed, from Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever writer Joe Robert Cole. Per the Netflix description, “Haunted by his past in the FBI and his devout mother’s untimely death, the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt county is tasked with leading the hunt for a serial killer who has quietly been preying on Black communities in southern Virginia for years in the name of God.”

What Mara Brock Akil told us about ‘Forever’

On Forever, Akil recently told Blavity’s Shadow and Act of the Judy Blume adaptation, “That was one of the biggest things that I wanted to translate in this version of it, the reimagining. I wanted to have scope and scale, the epicness of love, and then the intimacy of love, which is about those details. And I think when you are that caring in crafting it, it allows people to settle in because they feel safe. I think that’s what love ultimately should feel like. It should feel safe. It shouldn’t make you nervous. It shouldn’t make you anxious. It should make you settle in. Sometimes the truth might not be what you want to hear, but it is what is needed to say. I wanted to make sure that we translated what was given to me as a young person. I wanted to give that gift back to the globe, girl.”

Who stars in ‘Forever’

The series stars Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Wood Harris, Karen Pittman, Xosha Roquemore and Marvin Lawrence Winans III.