The trailer for second season of NBC’s hit crime series Found has Shanola Hampton’s character Gabi Mosely trying to save herself from the dark secret that helped her capture so many criminals.

What will happen in Found Season 2?

The trailer for the second season shows Gabi still working on putting criminals who kidnap children behind bars with her special skills and her ace in the hole, keeping her former kidnapper Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in her own clutches.

However, as we see, Sir is on the loose and it is believed that he has kidnapped Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh). Now that he’s escaped, Gabi’s own life and career are at risk. According to the official description:

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton), who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the missing. Gabi, however, has a chilling secret: In the midst of grief, she imprisoned her childhood kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.

Alongside Hampton, Gosselaar and Walsh, Brett Dalton, Kelli Williams, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi also star.

Last year, Hampton talked to Shadow and Act about what it’s like embodying Gabi and her decision-making.

“Well, one of the things that I wanted to make sure is that I never judged her and judge her choices. I think it’s so easy to automatically assume, ‘Oh my gosh, she has somebody in the basement. She’s bad.’ Or, you know, judge those actions. For me, it was really about what could be something that puts someone in the mental space where they feel like this is the choice,” she said at the time. “And so I approached her by trying to just get into her mentals what it might be like to have been taken to lose control, but to also find her purpose through losing that control, which is a very confusing thing. You had this horrible thing happen to you, yet it’s the thing that defines your life and helps so many other people, so it kind of plays with your mind. I really wanted to get into her mindset and that’s really how I approached her and really got into her heart and what made her feel good and made her feel happy– and that was helping other people. So that’s how I approached her first, starting with the love.”

When does Found Season 2 premiere?

Found’s second season premieres Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn. It is produced by Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Watch the trailer below: