At Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, the streamer’s talent came out to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to showcase their shows and films.

Projects from across the Netflix universe had a presence, with stars from movies and television shows doing interactive audience segments or presenting new materials from their upcoming drops. Sofia Carson hosted the event, and many came out to get a sneak peek, as there were some surprises in the room that weren’t on the Netflix livestream of the show.

Casts from Outer Banks, Forever, My Life with the Walter Boys, Ginny & Georgia and more were on hand to appear to fans, while folks from upcoming Netflix projects talked about what’s to come and debut trailers and more.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix

Here are the highlights:

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 trailer

To open the event, the pink guards from the show took part in a dance performance, then stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim and Choi Seung-hyun came out to present the Season 3 trailer. The last season of the show drops on June 27 on Netfilx.

Hanumankind came out during the Squid Game segment to perform “The Game Don’t Stop,” which is featured in Squid Game Season 2.

Rian Johnson and several stars of his third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Stars Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Runner, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny and Daryl McCormack were there to present the sneak peek, with Glenn Close appearing via video message. Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott and Thomas Haden Church also star.

The film also revealed its Dec. 12 release date on Netflix. We still don’t know too much about the plot of the film, which shares the name of a U2 song, but the sneak peek for the film did suggest that this one may perhaps have a more sinister tone than the previous movie, or maybe that’s what they want us to think? Who knows!

‘One Piece’ preview and casting announcement

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero and Taz Skylar brought out an exclusive preview for Season 2 of the series, which premieres in 2026. The announcement also included the reveal of Tony Tony Chopper, and that Mikaela Hoover will be voicing the character.

The preview for the season was only for those in the room for now, but the Chopper first look was released online:

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor and Catalina Sandino Moreno came out to drop the teaser for their new film, The Rip. The film logline reads, “As a team of Miami cops whose trust begins to fray upon the discovery of millions in cash in a derelict stash house, everything is called into question, including who they can rely on.” The film drops Jan 16, 2026.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

The Rip teaser trailer has not dropped online yet, as it was only shown for those in the room.

‘Frankenstein’ teaser trailer

Director Guillermo del Toro and stars Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth were on hand to debut the teaser trailer for Frankenstein. Star Jacob Elordi could not be in attendance, but appeared via video message.

Del Toro “adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.” The film also stars Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, with Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ full trailer

After its earlier teaser trailer debut, the full trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 debuted at Tudum. A Rich Eisen-moderated, short Q&A took place with Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, with interactive segments with Lavell Crawford, Blake Clark, Kym Whitley and Jon Lovitz, Ethan Cutkosky, and Conor Sherry. The film drops on July 25 on Netflix.

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin came out to talk about the show’s legacy ahead of its fifth and final season. Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo also appeared via video messages. It was announced at Tudum that the season will drop in three parts– four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas, and the series finale episode on New Year’s Eve. Each part, designated as a “volume,” will drop on Netflix during its premiere date at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Check out the date announcement below:

‘Wednesday’s first 6 minutes of Season 2

Shortly before Wednesday Season 2 guest star Lady Gaga took to the stage to perform a melody, the cast of the show, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Joanna Lumley, Fred Armisen and Isaac Ordonez, presented the first six minutes of the new season, which drops in two parts. Part 1 is Aug. 6 and Part 2 is Sept 3.

Gaga will join in Season 2 Part 2, playing Rosaline Rotwood, “a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”