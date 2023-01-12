Yvette Nicole Brown is lending her voice to Apple TV+‘s second season of Frog and Toad.

In the exclusive clip, Rabbit (Brown) is helping Frog and Toad look for Spring. She tells the two friends that she doesn’t have Spring in her basket of flowers, but she and the other animals decide to help Frog and Toad to look for Spring.

Based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning book series by Arnold Lobel, Frog and Toad follows best friends as they learn about life and each other through their differences. According to the synopsis:

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

The series stars Nat Faxon and Kevin Michael Richardson, with additional voices from Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho and Cole Escola, among others.

Frog and Toad comes back to Apple TV+ May 31.