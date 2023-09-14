Back in May 2023, beloved actor Arnold Schwarzenegger made his major television debut in Netflix’s FUBAR. Longtime fans were eager to see the 77-year-old star in a whole new way. The action-comedy, created by Nick Santora, follows CIA operative Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) as he prepares to retire from espionage. But when he is pulled back in the field for one last mission, he’s stunned to find out that the fellow agent he’s meant to save is his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro).

Season one of the show explores how the father-daughter duo truly get to know each other (for perhaps the first time in 28 years). Their secret lives quickly unfold as they are forced to work together on covert missions. This thrilling action series offers viewers a high-stakes comedy that delves into complex family dynamics with some heartfelt moments. Fans were kept on their toes with season one’s cliffhanger ending. Since season two hit the streamer on June 12, some viewers have been left with lingering questions we’ll aim to answer in this article.

Does Emma marry Carter?

Emma may be a highly skilled CIA agent, but she’s no stranger to complicated relationships. Love is one mission that she has yet to conquer, as the ending of season one put on display. Earlier in the show, her relationship with Carter (Jay Baruchel), her fiancé, is established as a sweet and stable connection. As a civilian without knowledge of her work, Carter represents the everyday life Emma could have if she weren’t burdened by government secrets and daily high-stakes missions. By the end of the season, that fantasy crumbles. Her covert missions stress their relationship, resulting in physical and emotional distance getting in the way of their romance.

A huge turning point in FUBAR is when Emma and her fellow agent Aldon Reese (Travis Van Winkle) kiss. To make matters worse, her father interferes with her love life by telling her partner, Carter, about the unexpected moment. This situation obviously led to some tension between Luke, Emma and Carter. After the infidelity is revealed, Carter ultimately breaks off their engagement, marking the end of the complicated love triangle (and Emma’s wedding plans).

Does anyone get married in ‘FUBAR’?

The last episode of FUBAR brings the emotional and physical heat with a massive standoff at a wedding. Tally Brunner (Fabiana Udenio) is Emma’s unsuspecting mother who knows nothing about her ex-husband’s or daughter’s dangerous careers. As fans learn, Tally is still the love of Luke’s life. And he doesn’t plan to let her go so easily. Before her wedding ceremony, he finally reveals his CIA career to his ex, suggesting that his retirement is an ideal opportunity for them to rekindle their flame.

But before Tally can respond, the day goes haywire. Shortly after his confession, Boro (Gabriel Luna) who is the main antagonist of the season, busts into the wedding with guns blazing. Though Emma and Luke assume Boro met his end during their mission, he’s back for revenge. He takes Tally hostage, but she stabs him with the medal that Luke handed her to prove his CIA confession is true. Then Emma and Luke take him down, with all of the wedding guests safe and sound. But that’s not the end of the drama. The season ends with the Brunner family, including Carter, who was a guest, fleeing together. So, although no one made it down the aisle, there’s plenty of possible unions going into season two.

Why did Tina speak Russian at the end of season one? Is she a double agent?

One of the most jaw-dropping moments from season one is the reveal of the mole in the CIA. Tina Mukerji (Aparna Brielle), who is a brainy and beloved NSA tech expert on Luke’s team, takes a mysterious phone call on-screen. She suddenly speaks Russian fluently, confirming for audiences that she’s more than just the team’s favorite IT wizard; she’s actually a spy. As mentioned earlier in the season, a mole is suspected among their ranks to be feeding information to the enemy. So with this small moment, her secret agenda begins to unfold.

The end of season one leaves plenty of room for curiosity about the status of Tina, the team’s resident spy. But the season starts off with Luke receiving a call where it is revealed that a man named Dante Cress (Guy Burnet) is attempting to destroy the world. So, the attention is diverted from Tina to the big world-saving mission for a short period.

Cress’ plot is something that he has been setting into action for quite some time. He carries out his plan with the help of Greta Nelso (Carrie-Anne Moss), Luke’s old flame who straddles the line of lawlessness. The plan involves a nuclear missile igniting World War III, but ultimately, the launch of the rocket is sabotaged. After the true identity of Cress is revealed to be ​​Theodore ‘Theo’ Chips, a rogue MI6 agent, he is killed in the missile incident. But Greta decides to help them save the world at the last minute, likely due to her soft spot for Luke. Then they allow her to get away from the authorities by faking her death at the end of it all. This conflict helps Luke and Emma to connect the dots about who the spy is in the CIA.

How does ‘FUBAR’ season two conclude?

This brings Tina back into the spotlight, with her loyalty and intimate relationship with fellow team member Barry (Milan Carter) being called into question. The whole team discovers that she is, in fact, a double agent. But the way that she continues to help Luke and Emma throughout their mission to take down Cress while only providing minimal information to the enemy makes her loyalty unclear.

Once she is taken into custody, the Russians demand their secret agent back in exchange for a kidnapped operative. But after the trade is complete, it is revealed that she sabotaged information while on the team to keep her friends (and lover) safe. This means that Tina’s Russian bosses also know she did not do her job on the other side. So, the show ends with the team seemingly embarking on a mission to save Tina from potential torture and death at the hands of the Russians.

Does Luke end up with Tally?

In season two of FUBAR, Luke is living honestly for the first time. In the past, their marriage suffered and eventually ended because Luke had to keep his CIA secret. With Tally finally in on his secret, the pair might have a chance to make things work. They begin to rekindle their relationship, which Luke does not plan on losing. Although he has to finish the mission to stop Dante Cress from destroying the world, he has other plans for the rest of his life.

In the final episode of season two he proposes to her once again. This romantic gesture marks a hopeful and peaceful new chapter for the couple. So, their story together concludes on an upbeat note. However, Luke’s past may not allow for such a sudden transition.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes is FUBAR?

Both the first and second seasons of FUBAR were eight episodes long. Each episode has been between 45 and 60 minutes. So, viewers have plenty to be excited about if they plan to binge the show this summer.

Is FUBAR a sequel to True Lies?

No, technically, FUBAR is not a sequel to True Lies. But fans of the latter may find similarities, including cast members. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold both starred in the 1994 spy thriller, and now are both in FUBAR. The two releases have a similar premise, too, with Schwarzenegger acting as a spy with a double life, as Screenrant confirms.