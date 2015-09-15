The first full trailer for Gen V Season 2 premiered on Friday, in tandem with the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Boys spinoff is returning this fall on Prime Video, and per the streamer, “introduces key events and revelations that feed directly into the final chapter of The Boys.”

Stars Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Hamish Linklater, as well as showrunner Michele Fazekas took part in the SDCC panel, moderated by The Boys universe cast member, PJ Byrne.

The trailer for the season reveals Erin Moriarty will appear in Season 2 as Annie January / Starlight, as she has a task for Sinclair’s Marie Moreau. The Boys character Black Noir will appear in some capacity, as will Chance Crawford’s Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep.

Thomas, who recurred in Season 1 as Polarity, is a series regular in Season 2. Of course, as shown a bit in the trailer, Season 2 will grapple with the real-life death of series star Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson. The character’s death will be off-screen heading into Season 2 and will be a major component in the new season. The trailer also showcases the casting of Ethan Slater in the recurring role of Thomas Godolkin in the new season.

More details about ‘Gen V’ Season 2’s plot

Here’s the official description for the season:

In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

The series stars Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Thor and Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Thomas as Polarity and Linklater as Dean Cipher.

When does ‘Gen V’ Season 2 premiere?

The first three episodes of Gen V Season 2 premiere Sept. 17 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below:

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein also serve as executive producers. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou are co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.