The teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Boys spinoff Gen V at Prime Video shows how the series may move forward after the death of Chance Perdomo, who starred as Andre Anderson in Season 1.

Perdomo unexpectedly died in a tragic motorcycle accident last year. The show had to revamp its plans for Season 2, which at the time was beginning to start production within weeks.

The trailer debuted at the Prime Video panel at CCXP México, where series stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, and Derek Luh participated in the discussion.

Season 2 stars Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Thor and Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity. For Season 2, Hamish Linklater joins as Dean Cipher.

What will Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ be about?

It appears in the trailer, Perdomo’s death is written into the season as Andre will presumably die off-screen, and there will be a mystery surrounding it. Thomas’ Polarity, who is Andre’s father, says in the trailer, “I want to burn the school down to the motherf*****g studs,” and also poses the question, “What really happened to my son?”

Here’s the official description for Season 2:

In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

Here’s when ‘Gen V’ Season 2 premieres

The season premieres on Sept. 17 with the first three episodes. After this, new episodes will air weekly up until the season finale on Oct. 22

Michele Fazekas is the showrunner, and she executive produces with The Boys series creator Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum and Brant Engelstein. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou co-executive produce.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in assiciaton with in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Watch the teaser trailer below: