We’re almost at the end of this season for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars— but it wouldn’t be right if the season wrapped without a LaLaPaRuZa!

Right before the Top 4 compete in the finale, all the eliminated queens are back, back, back again to see who will take home the title of “Global Lip Sync Assassin.”

Athena Likis, Eva Le Queen, Gala Varo, Miranda Lebrão, Pythia, Soa de Muse, Tessa Testicle and Vanity Vain are all competing to see who will be the ultimate lip-sync assassin.

Meanwhile, the top 4 queens– Nehellenia, Alyssa Edwards, Kween Kong and Kitty Scott-Claus can sit back and watch as they anticipate the grand finale.

Watch the preview below:

The new episode drops Friday on Paramount+.

In RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, 12 icons from different countries are representing their Drag Race series to compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in Drag Race Hall of Fame’s International Pavillion.