Netflix’s Go! is not just a coming-of-age track drama—it’s a wild ride full of secrets, second chances and some serious emotional weight.

The South African series focuses on a teen with lightning-fast speed, and the show dives into the aftermath of a tragic accident that changes everything. As he enters a prestigious school and leaves his past behind—or tries to—one decision spirals into a season full of shocking twists, betrayals and cliffhangers that’ll leave your jaw ajar. The show is a quick binge with just six episodes that are about 30 minutes apiece.

Here’s a breakdown of the Go! Season 1 ending and its plot.

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s ‘Go’?

The series stars Thandolwethu Zondi, Wonder Ndlovu, Ntobeko Sishi, Shalate Sekhabi, Daanyaal Ally, Wiseman Mncube, Fortune Thobejane, Aidia De Meyer, Brendon Daniels, Thandeka Dawn King, Mamodibe Ramodibe, Vusi Kunene, Katlego Danke and Rob Hobbs. From Ten30 Pictures, the showrunner is Kutlwano Ditsele and the head writer is Thuli Zuma. Tristan Holmes is the director.

What is the plot of ‘Go!’ on Netflix?

Netflix’s Go! revolves around Siya “Bolt” Gumede (Zondi), who is from the Johannesburg neighborhood of Hillbrow and is known for his speed. He’s raced against people in the neighborhood his whole life—for fun, influence and money. He and his older brother, Shuffle (Mncube), who is involved in illegal activity, take care of their ill mother (King). Siya spends time hanging out with his friends, Mandla (Ndlovu), and his girlfriend, Nthabi (Sekhabi), who happens to be Mandla’s cousin. After spotting him in a neighborhood race, a coach from a prestigious private school called St. Jude’s offers him a scholarship to run track at the school, despite not having any formal experience in the sport.

A shocking car accident sets the stage for the season

He decides to go to the school, but the night before, Mandla pressures him into going out and celebrating his last night before starting. Siya leaves early to get ready for school the next day and to take Mandla, who is drunk, home. What happens is a freak accident as a teen walks in front of the car Siya is driving. Mandla is also injured in the accident, and Siya believes him to be dead. He also sees that the teen he hit isn’t breathing. Siya calls his brother for advice, and his brother tells him to place Mandla in the driver’s seat and run away from the scene, insisting that this is a tragic accident and that he has to protect his future. So Siya leaves his friend and the dead boy and goes home. He wakes up the next morning still stunned by what happened, but he knows he has to go to school.

Does Mandla survive the car accident?

For the rest of the season, Siya struggles with what happened while trying to adjust to the new school. This is further complicated by the news that Mandla is alive. He realizes his best friend did not die, but he has essentially ruined his best friend’s life, as Mandla is now accused of drunk driving and murder. While adjusting to the track program and school, Siya also works with Shuffle to get Mandla out on bail, which includes skipping trials at school to do a street race to secure the bail money. Though he survived, Mandla doesn’t initially remember what happened and thinks that he actually killed the boy.

Photo: Netflix

The second shocking twist: Who is Siya staying with?

Another big moment from the season comes when Siya is forced to leave home because the long commute impacts his transition to the school. His sponsor, Mr. Khumalo, offers to let him stay with his family. When Siya sees the room he’ll be staying in, it turns out the Khumalos are the family of the boy Siya hit with his car. Mr. Khumalo’s daughter, Gabisile (Ramodibe), initially receives Siya icily but warms up to him. They even spark a secret relationship, which goes off the rails after Gabisile sees Siya meeting with Mandla and Nthabi—right after Mandla visits the Khumalos’ house and tries to apologize.

Do Siya and Nthabi break up at the end of the season?

Yes, Siya and Nthabi break up at the end of the season. She had been harboring the secret that Siya was actually behind the accident and framed her cousin. Though she seems to understand why he did what he did, their relationship is damaged. She says she can keep the secret, but they can no longer be together.

Photo: Netflix

Does Mandla learn the truth about what Siya did?

At the end of the season, it appears that Mandla learns the truth about what Siya did. Once he makes bail and the trio goes home, Mandla picks up one of their phones and sees the video that Nthabi recorded. It shows Siya in the background helping Mandla into the car and driving off. The season ends on this cliffhanger.

Is Siya about to be framed for something else by Gabisile?

There’s also another cliffhanger—the season teases that Siya is being set up by Gabisile. Thinking he is working with Mandla, who she believes killed her brother, she blackmails Siya and tells him to be rough with her during sex or she’ll tell everyone what she knows. At the end of the season, it appears that she is going to show this to her father.

Has ‘Go!’ been renewed for Season 2 on Netflix?

At the time of publishing, Go hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 yet, so only time will tell if we will pick back up on Siya’s story.