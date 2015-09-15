Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson is contending with the arrival of Rome Flynn’s Frank Lucas in the first teaser trailer for Godfather of Harlem Season 4 on MGM+.

Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Elvis Nolasco, and Erik Palladino also return to star in the season.

Michael Benjamin Washington will also play James Baldwin this season, and Devin Kessler will be Afeni Shakur, Tupac Shakur’s mother.

Here’s the description:

In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

Here’s when ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 4 premieres

The 20th Television-produced series is executive produced by creator Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, Ray Quinlan, Michael Panes and Stephen Schif. Swizz Beatz is executive music producer.

Watch the teaser trailer below: