In two years that had people laser-focused on a worldwide pandemic, moviegoers needed a break from reality. We were sitting at home, measuring six-foot distances, worried about how to pay bills when businesses were closing and disinfecting everything. And even though we’ve (slowly) headed back into movie theaters, sometimes it’s fun to just have a date night at home. These movies make the most of date night, where you can buy your popcorn and your snacks from a dollar-value story and not shriek at the price of buying a spirit. Get your dinner, your drinks, your oversized blanket and enjoy these eight films!

The Photograph (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

IMDB: 8/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango, Google Play Movies

Romantic dramas such as Issa Rae’s The Photograph were a breath of fresh air during the pandemic. While the 2020 film featured the strain of motherhood, The Photograph shied away from baby mama drama. While the film included two rejected marriage proposals, a breakup behind the scenes and a fourth breakup that was destined to happen, there wasn’t any loud shouting, cursing and name-calling. Even an eyebrow-raising paternity “aha moment” felt more like solving a past-to-present puzzle.

And even when a Drake versus Kendrick Lamar debate happened twice, the hip-hop bickering was more comical than picking apart the artists. The jazz music and rainy days clearly reminded rom-com and romantic drama lovers of another well-known movie (Love Jones), especially with the occasional photography highlight. There was even a bit of comedy with Lil Rel taking the place of Bill Bellamy.

However, Midwest viewers (Chicagoans especially) immediately picked up on subtle differences (ex. no Chicago stepping, no motorcycle rides on DuSable Drive, nonexistent spoken word open mics) from the film’s New York and Louisiana streets. Best of all, black women took note that Issa’s character Mae Jemison had a hat and an umbrella instead of inexplicably ruining a perfectly good relaxer in the rain. (Yes, this matters.)

The Photograph was criticized for being “boring” for excluding all the normalized scandals we see on reality TV. However, Issa Rae’s and LaKeith Standfield’s collaboration is arguably one of the top 10 good date night movies for that exact reason. Why? It was peaceful, classy, mature, and a well-balanced meal of jazz and hip-hop. It’s a feel-good film instead of instigating an argument before date night ends.

Love Jones (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

IMDB: 10/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies & TV

It’s only right to watch The Photograph predecessor and longtime romantic film favorite Love Jones. If you’ve ever visited Chicago, especially during the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, this film starring Nia Long and Larenz Tate has the same vibe. The latter film could’ve easily been a screaming match and drowning in drama. But even when Nina Mosley (played by Long) and Darius Lovehall (played by Tate) got into multiple debates over cheating and friendship betrayal, the arguing somehow sounded more soulful than angry.

When Savon Garrison (played by Isaiah Washington) shouted at his wife Sheila Downes (played by Bernadette Speakes), who moved out, even their argument felt more like Maxwell getting low onstage. Moviegoers breezed past that moment like it wasn’t totally out of place and too peculiar to pay attention to. Either that, or we were too busy trying to be “the blues in your left thigh, trying to become the funk in your right.”

Creed II (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

IMDB: 8/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Sling TV, TBS, YouTube TV

Although the Creed trilogy is centered around boxing and the uncle-nephew relationship between Adonis Johnson (played by Michael B. Jordan) and Rocky Balboa (played by Sylvester Stallone), the second installment is clearly the most-focused on cementing the relationship between Adonis and Bianca (played by Tessa Thompson). While the Russian conflict within the film between Viktor Drago (played by Florian Munteanu) and Adonis had wild timing with our real-life political climate with the sovereign state, what viewers remember more is Adonis proposing to Bianca and Mary Anne Creed (played by Phylicia Rashad) recognizing the “salty” signs of a potential pregnancy.

Creed and Creed II managed to be an action and drama movie with romance mingled in, making this a good date night movie for those who want a little something extra besides just a love story. And regardless of the Janelle Monae rumors with Thompson, Creed fans were still wishing for another floor-kiss scene or one of these other cute moments with the two co-stars on and off the movie set.

Something New (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 61%

IMDB: 8/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movie, Hulu, Philo, ROKU, Sling TV, Starz, YouTube TV

Whether you’re in an interracial relationship or not, Kenya Denise McQueen (played by Sanaa Lathan) brought up some interesting questions. Even with all the money in the world, a career that keeps her busy, the supportive friend group and parents who will be there for her, she still wasn’t happy. While Something New could’ve easily beaten up single, independent women, it didn’t go for the low-hanging fruit. Instead, it challenged if Kenya even knew what she wanted. She thought she got what she was missing in Mark Harper (played by Blair Underwood) but still felt empty, knowing full well who she really wanted (and didn’t want to admit it because society told her not to) was Brian Kelly (played by Simon Baker).

And if you’re still very much a fan of “black love” movies, Something New viewers get that with Cheryl (played by Wendy Raquel Robinson) and yet another companion Cheryl didn’t expect to mesh well with: Walter (played by Mike Epps). Although that last scene was wildly corny and unrealistic, the rest of the movie was definitely a good one for date night discussions. Plus, there’s a bonus thumbs up for Team Natural.

Love Jacked (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 22%

IMDB: 10/10

Where To Watch: Apple TV+

If you were offended by the completely made-up African traditions and struggle accents in Coming to America, skip this movie too. But if you’re into so-dumb-it’s-fun comedies, it’s impossible to not laugh at how preposterous Love Jacked is. Maya (played by Amber Stevens West) and Malcolm (played by Shamier Anderson) are both going through their own drama-filled lives. When they meet at a cafe and realize that they both have quite the imagination, they figure out a way to save each other. How? By faking an entire engagement. As is the case in most rom-coms, emotions start getting in the way of big plans and things don’t quite work out how they expect.

While West and Anderson aren’t known for comedies, they’re both a pleasant surprise in the comedy department. They’re no match for Uncle Rufus (played by Mike Epps), but they can carry their own. It’s always nice to see what Keith David and Marla Gibbs are up to in the movie business too. If you want a good date night movie, give Love Jacked a shot.

Beyond the Lights (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

IMDB: 7/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Philo, Starz, YouTube TV

Nate Parker and Jonathan Majors have a couple of things in common: one similarity is not so great and the other is how powerful their acting is. Although both actors have pretty much disappeared from the limelight after quite a bit of bad press, you can’t knock their acting. Just as Majors was essential in Creed III, The Harder They Fall and Lovecraft Country, Parker had the same ability to steal a scene in pretty much any movie he’s been in, from The Great Debaters to The Secret Life of Bees. Arguably, Beyond the Lights may be one of his best movies and the same can be said for Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Noni.

While Beyond the Lights viewers debate which pop star the film was based on (Rihanna is the top guess), watching these two in action is like watching Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard with way more charismatic security. (Sorry, not sorry, Kevin Costner.) While this film is a little darker than the others, the song choices may start an impromptu dance-off.

About Last Night (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

IMDB: 6/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies

One of the most hysterical scenes in Real Husbands of Hollywood was Kevin Hart leaping onto the late Erica Ash’s back. There aren’t too many actresses who can outshine Kevin Hart in a movie he’s the star of, but she was one of them. The other? Regina Hall. Although Hall is constantly in dramas, or playing the least funny roles in movies like Best Man and Think Like a Man, when she gets to be her quirky self, she steals everyone’s attention. About Last Night gave all the cast a chance to not be what they’re known for: Michael Ealy took time off to not play a psychopath and Joy Bryant was known as more than just “the girlfriend.”

Fans of Breakin’ may have smiled at the sight of Christopher McDonald and Paula Patton is always a good time in any film, but it was really these four (Hart, Hall, Ealy and Bryant) who arguably made a better version than the 1986 original. Although throwing a homemade Thanksgiving dinner out onto the streets is still the worst scene in the whole movie, the rest was a lot of laughs and fun moments about dating.

What Men Want (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 41%

IMDB: 4/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies

By now, we all know that Taraji P. Henson can lead anybody’s film and not just play the baby mama or the angry girlfriend. In this movie in particular, Henson got to show off her comedic chops as Ali Davis. And the sex scene with Will (played by Aldis Hodge) was one of the most hysterical scenes in the whole film. All those tricks don’t always pay off. While What Men Want could easily fall into the “chick flick” category in some areas, Hodge’s role as the responsible father who can (sorta) match Ali’s crazy makes this a feel-good movie for everyone.

While some moviegoers may have been looking for the usual choices (Love & Basketball, Brown Sugar and Boomerang), these eight movies above are the classics that can’t be debated plus a few that have been slept on for far too long. Most have way less drama and feel-good moments. And the best treat is all the worth-a-smile movie moments to cap off the night (or the next morning). Enjoy!