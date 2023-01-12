David Oyelowo’s next project, Government Cheese, has rounded out its cast.

According to Variety, Jahi Winston, Evan Alexander Ellison, Jeremy Bobb and Louis Cancelmi signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series. Other previously announced cast members include Simone Missick, Bokeem Woodbine, Adam Beach and Sunita Mani.

The series was first announced in 2022, with Shadow and Act confirming that Apple TV+ had greenlit the series starring and executive produced by Oyelowo. The series is created by Paul Hunter and Ayesha Carr and is based on Hunter’s short film of the same name.

Both the series and short film follow “Hampton Chambers, a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at by and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.”

Missick was announced as part of the cast in 2023, as well as Charles D. King and Ahmadou Seck announced as executive producers for MACRO Television Studios with Jelani Johnson and Marta Fernandez. Oyelowo executive produces through his company Yoruba Saxon, with Hunter and Ali Brown co-executive producing via Ventureland.