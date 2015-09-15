It’s one and done for Grosse Pointe Garden Society at NBC. The mystery drama series has been canceled at the network after a one-season run.

From Good Girls duo Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, the series starred Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis and Felix Wolfe.

It was the only series at NBC that wasn’t renewed or canceled by the time of the announcement of its 2025-26 lineup. However, a decision had not been made yet because there was a chance it could move over to NBCU’s Peacock, but that ultimately did not work out, despite the fact that, as Deadline reported, the show moving from Sundays to Fridays boosted its Peacock performance.

What was ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ about?

Here’s the series’ official description:

The series follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.

What did the ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ cast say about the series cancellation?

The cast reacted on social media after the cancellation news surfaced.

Fumero posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday, per Deadline, “This one stings. This job is not for the faint of heart. Thanks for watching our little show.”

She later said in a follow-up post on her Instagram feed, “Oh, Birdie. You were one for the books. You felt like an amalgamation of every role I’ve ever played. I’ll miss so many things about this job, but most of all I will miss the incredible group of humans it brought together. I won’t miss the shoes. 👠It’s really hard to make a show. Even harder to keep it on air. I’ll forever be proud of what we made. Thanks for watching.”

Robb wrote on her Instagram story, ” “Damn. I will miss our GPGS family. Grateful and proud of all that we made together.” In another post spotlighting the crew, she said, “We really did have the best crew. Thanks for making it a truly magnificent experience. It’s a blessing to do what you love, and an even bigger one to work with kind, talented and fun folks.”

Rappaport said on Instagram, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Showbiz ain’t for the faint of heart. Our beloved Grosse Pointe Garden Society was canceled today. I’ll sure miss working with these (and all of our) amazing folks every day. This was a special one.”