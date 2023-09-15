“So much of Master Chief is how you, as a player, identify with him in the games and how you inhabit that armor in the games,” she continued. “So it’s hard when his helmet comes off in the show, because all of a sudden, we’re telling the story of a character that may be different from how people imagine them in their head because of how personal their connection is to him as the character that they play in the games. At the same time, it was really important for us to be able to tell his story and who he is, both in and outside of the armor. And so we recognized it was a risky decision, but also recognized it was really important to how we wanted to tell his story.”