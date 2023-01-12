Harlem‘s new recurring cast for Season 3 has been set.

Deadline reports that Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens and Gail Bean will play recurring roles on the popular Prime Video series.

Siriboe will play Seth, a major leagues baseball player whose charms make him popular with the ladies. Bean will play Eva, a “driven, yet playful, venture capitalist” who has begun working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson). Meanwhile, Givens will play Jacqueline, Eva’s hard-nosed mother. Browning will play Portia, “an edgy and beautiful woman” Ian (Tyler Lepley) knows from childhood and comes back to shake up Harlem.

The series stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai alongside Johnson and Lepley. Created by Tracy Oliver, Harlem follows four friends as they figure love and life in New York City. The series was renewed in 2023; at the time of its renewal, Amazon MGM Studios released a statement about the show’s popularity with its viewers.

“Harlem has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters. Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit, and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast, Meagan, Grace, Jerrie, and Shoniqua,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “This critically acclaimed series has been embraced by so many and it is a privilege to bring season three to our global Prime Video customers.”

This season, the directors include Tasha Smith, Shea Vanderpoort and co-executive producer Stacey Muhammad. Oliver, Amy Poehler (via her company Paper Kite) and Kim Lessing serve as executive producers with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés (via their company i am OTHER).