Idris Elba is set to star in A24′s upcoming television adaptation of the acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart, from Nigerian author Chinua Achebe– Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed.

Elba’s 22Summers banner is also on board for the project, and David Oyelowo is producing as well.

Things Fall Apart is the first book in Achebe’s The African Trilogy, followed by No Longer at Ease and Arrow of God.

What will Things Fall Apart starring Idris Elba be about?

Here’s the series synopsis:

Things Fall Apart is the captivating story of Okonkwo (Elba), one of literature’s most iconic characters—a fearless African warrior and leader who is resolute about preserving his people and culture. As British colonizers disrupt his world, Okonkwo’s struggle to maintain power and tradition spirals into a heart-wrenching confrontation. His fierce resolve, a fatal flaw in the face of unstoppable change, makes him an unforgettable character, embodying the tension between strength, vulnerability and adaptability.

Elba is producing under 22Summers with his producing parnter Gina Carter. Oyelowo and Amanda N’Duka are executive producing through Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon. Ben Forkner, Dayo Ogunyemi and Achebe Masterworks are also executive producing. A24 is the studio.

The acclaimed novel is listed by Encyclopedia Britannica as one of 12 novels considered the “Greatest Books Ever Written” and as one of the “Best Novels of the Century” by Time magazine. It also made a BBC list of “100 Novels That Shaped the World.” Awards given to the novel include the Nigerian National Merit Award and the Man Booker International Prize.