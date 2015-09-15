Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith have been tapped to star in Relationship Goals, Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film based on Michael Todd’s New York Times best-selling book– Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed.

Linda Mendoza is the director and DeVon Franklin is producing the pic. Robin Thede and Annie Gonzalez have also been cast in the film.

Laura Lekkos wrote the script, which comes after drafts were written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan. Elliot and Tynan also wrote the upcoming faith-based film R&B for Netflix, produced by Franklin and Tyler Perry Studios.

The film is based on Todd’s Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage and Sex. As we previously reported, in line with Franklin’s focus on Christianity in his films, Relationship Goals was accompanied by Todd’s viral sermon series at his Transformation Church on all things related to dating, sex, and navigating marriage. The book also had an R&B song “Relationship Goals (Revelation)” to make to No. 10 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Rowland and Bart Lipton executive produce the film, which is described as “a funny and inspiring romantic comedy on how to find lasting love and sustain a healthy relationship at every stage of courtship.”

The film was first announced to be in development back in 2021.