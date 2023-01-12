Rahne Jones and Travis Mills have learned more than they probably wanted about their latest client’s secretive lover in a clip from the upcoming episode of MTV’s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!

In the exclusive clip below, Jones and Mills speak with Tyree, the friend of Nygae, a woman in a long-distance relationship with a man named Sincere. According to MTV‘s logline, Nygae and Sincere have been dating long distance for eight months, but before Nygae decides to move from Philly to be with Sincere, she wants to know why their relationship has been kept a secret.

With the help of Jones and Mills, Tyree is able to get into Sincere’s car, including his trunk. What Tyree finds are sexual items. He theorizes Sincere must work as a sexual masseuse. Check out the clip below.

This season, couples from all over the country have been featured on Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! to get to the bottom of their relationship woes. According to the description:

In an exciting new season of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are back with wilder, unexpected twists as they investigate and uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret. These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on MTV.