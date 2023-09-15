Now that Love Island USA Season 7 contestant Austin Shepard has left the villa, he’s spilling the tea on some of his remaining costars.

Specifically, Austin cleared up any confusion surrounding his former fellow islander Ace Greene’s height.

Is Ace Greene really 5’10” as he claims to be?

During the “Stand on Business” challenge for this installment of the show on last Tuesday, Austin put Ace in the hot seat when he questioned the high standards he held for Jeremiah Brown when he decided to commit to islander Huda Mustafa early on in the season.

Ace mentioned, “One of us — out of the two — is 6-foot-5, and one of us is 5’10 and has the balls to say some s**t around here because I have some heart,” before telling Shepard, “You don’t.”

Now that Austin is no longer in Fiji with the rest of the Love Island USA contestants, he’s responding to user comments on social media, especially those centered around his experience in the villa.

Austin quickly denied Ace’s claims of being tall

According to Reddit, when a fan commented on TikTok, “I refuse to believe Ace is 5’10 can u deny or confirm,” Shepard responded that his former opponent is “5’6 on a good day.”

What else do we know about Ace Greene?

As Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported, Greene is a 22-year-old popular content creator and influencer who’s garnered millions of views via TikTok for his popular dance videos.

In his intro video, Greene proudly proclaimed himself a “short king,” however, he negated that during the challenge when he claimed he was 5’10 and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

It looks like only time (and a good measuring tape) will tell in the “how tall is Ace” debacle that has formed from Love Island USA‘s seventh season.

Love Island USA airs on Peacock every day except Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.