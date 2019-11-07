A new season of Love Island USA has taken the internet by storm just in time for the summer, and as this year’s batch of singles vie for connections, fans of the show are picking their favorites and who they want to boot off the island.

Contestant Ace Greene, Season 7’s resident (and self-proclaimed) “short king,” may be in the latter category. The 22-year-old Los Angeles native is embroiled in a love triangle that has fans calling for his removal, but who is he outside of the villa? Here’s everything we know about the villa’s newest bad boy.

Ace Greene is a dancer and content creator

For those who think Greene looks familiar, you may have seen him on your social media feeds. According to NBC Insider, the 22-year-old is a popular content creator and influencer who’s garnered millions of views on TikTok. He has more than 1 million followers on the platform and more than 800,000 on Instagram.

On social media, Greene, who is also a dancer, is best known for teaching live virtual dance classes. One of his classes with students in Pakistan went viral, surpassing 2 million views on TikTok.

Greene appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and Good Morning America to talk about how his classes celebrate his love of dancing and how it builds community.

“I’ve always done talent shows, you know, school plays, things of that nature, and you know I’ve always loved to dance,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January. “I’ve had the dancing gene. One day, I decided to go live and run a dance class, and I posted a clip from the dance classes. It’s been crazy ever since.”

He added, “It’s important to me because inclusion is important. Everybody deserves a sense of happiness, a sense of joy. I’ve always been a chameleon kid. I call myself a chameleon kid because I’ve always been able to blend in with any group of people, and get to know different types of people.”

He opened up his studio earlier this year

Greene opened up his studio, Ace Mob Studios, in April. To mark the occasion, he gave his followers an inside look at the process of realizing the project.

“Introducing the new ace mob studios 🥹🔑 I am grateful for all the blessings God has placed over my life and to see a project I have been working on since early 2024 come to fruition is an amazing feeling. Thankful for all the new faces supporting me on this journey! I will be hosting a meet & greet very soon so stay tuned 🫶🏼,” he wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of the studio.

He’s close with his family

Greene’s passion for creating community starts with his family, with whom he appears to be close on social media. Before leaving for Love Island USA, the content creator surprised his nephews and nieces by taking them to Disneyland. Greene shared a video of the trip on social media.

Love Island USA airs on Peacock every day except Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.