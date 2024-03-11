Basketball fans will surely recognize the name Iman Shumpert. While the 34-year-old pro-baller is best known for his career on the court, he’s gotten a lot of shine in the world of general pop culture in recent years. Shumpert’s high-profile marriage to singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor and subsequent divorce has received tons of media coverage, along with his groundbreaking success on Dancing With The Stars. Divorce rumors specifically seem to be dominating Shumpert’s public image at this time, especially since he isn’t currently playing with the NBA. As a result, fans far and wide have begun to wonder about Iman’s financial situation, including his net worth, assets and investment portfolio. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive breakdown of the NBA champion’s current and future financial status. So far as we can tell, Shumpert’s many setbacks have been little more than minor roadblocks, since he currently touts an estimated net worth of over eight figures.

Athlete’s Early Life and Career Beginnings

(G Fiume/Getty Images)

Long before Iman Shumpert was dancing steps and shooting baskets, he was born to a humble family in Berwyn, Illinois. Shumpert quickly developed an affinity for basketball in his youth, having earned first team all-state player honors by the time he reached high school. As a senior, he was rated one of the nation’s top 30 prospects, making him a shoo-in for the NBA. He even played during the 2008 McDonald’s All-American Game, which exposed his talents to a myriad of college recruiters. Iman Shumpert ultimately chose to attend Georgia Tech, where he served as a leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets. Despite suffering a few injuries which caused him to miss several games, Shumpert remained a leader in rebounds, assists and scores for the team. He even holds the Georgia Tech steals per game record to this very day.

Iman Shumpert’s NBA Career Began in 2011

In 2011, Iman Shumpert decided to forego his final season at Georgia Tech in order to declare for the NBA draft. He was ultimately chosen 17th overall by the New York Knicks. There, he established himself as a key defensive player, though his career was mired by a series of injuries. Despite missing multiple games to recoup from various surgeries, Shumpert saw historic success after being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. There, he played alongside G.O.A.T. contenders such as LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, leading the team to their very first NBA Championship in 2016. Following his success, Shumpert went on to play for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and most recently the Brooklyn Nets.

Iman Shumpert’s initial New York Knicks contract brought in $7.5 million, though this figure scaled tremendously as his star continued to rise. After securing his championship ring, Shumpert was offered a four-year, $40 million extension deal. Once that deal was up, the young legend sought only short-term deals due to his penchant for collecting injuries, signing a number of multi-million dollar deals that saw him playing abridged seasons for teams like the Nets. After 10 years with the NBA, Shumpert is said to have collected over $48 million in salary alone. He is also said to have taken in millions for brand partnerships and endorsement deals. Shumpert’s most lucrative brand deal came when he partnered with the cannabis company Glenmere Farms, though he also made millions each year on the court with his Adidas partnership.

Illinois Native Used His Millions To Buy a Home for His Parents

Obviously Iman Shumpert’s NBA contracts comprise the bulk of his wealth. Even still, he has expanded his brand into a number of additional side-ventures since first signing with the Knicks back in 2011. One key venture that Shumpert has invested in heavily is real estate. The NBA retiree purchased a massive 6-bedroom mansion in Atlanta back in 2015, which still serves as his main residence to this day. The property, which spans nearly 7,000 square feet, includes a full library, a large deck perfect for hosting, and a secluded wooded area in the backyard, where the multi-millionaire can maintain privacy and serenely connect with nature. Shumpert purchased the property for $427,000 nearly 10 years ago, and the land has since appreciated to roughly $750,000 in value.

Shumpert also purchased two homes in 2018, one of which has since sold for a million dollar profit. The NBA champion still owns his River Forest, Illinois property that he bought for just under $1 million. He uses this residence as a home for his parents and extended family. The other home, located in Studio City, Los Angeles, was purchased for $3 million and subsequently sold for more than $4 million in 2022. Iman Shumpert has also ventured into a number of creative efforts, including recording his own rap music, and performing on Dancing With The Stars in 2021. During his tenure on the reality competition series, Shumpert maintained perfect scores for his contemporary dance moves, becoming the first NBA player in history to take home the grand prize.

What Is Iman Shumpert’s Net Worth – And Who Has More Money Between Him and Teyana Taylor?

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

Amid their divorce, viral posts about a supposed settlement between Iman and Teyana began flooding social media, leaving many fans to believe that Shumpert would be losing millions. One post in particular which gained a great deal of traction online even suggested that the latter would be giving his ex four houses worth over $10 million in equity, a seven-figure cash payment, and multiple luxury cars. This post turned out to be a complete fabrication, as confirmed by Taylor herself in an interview with People.

According to the “Rose In Harlem” hitmaker, the couple have not reached any form of financial settlement, beyond the simple division of their shared assets. Specifically she quipped, “Let’s get this gold-digger sh** out the way. Every single car that I walked away with, I literally paid for out of my pocket. I bought my tour bus with my hard-earned money. I bought my Maybach after Iman crashed my Rolls Royce and never replaced it. Let’s be very clear, I left with what I came with.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teyana Taylor touts a total worth of $5 million. While this figure is certainly impressive, the same source suggests that Iman Shumpert touts a nest egg of $10 million, making him the higher-paid public figure in the relationship.

People Also Ask

How much money has Iman Shumpert made?

Per Spotrac, Iman Shumpert earned an impressive $48,238,592 during his time in the NBA. His first year in the league brough in a reported $1,258,121 and by the time he traded to the Cavs in 2014, the father of two saw steady salary increases. During his championship season on the team, Shumpert brought in just under $9 million; he was just 25 years old at the time.

What does Iman Shumpert do for a living?

While the Illinois native hasn’t played for the NBA for several years, he remains in the public eye. Like other athletes, his social media presence and reputation as a player continue to bring in opportunities to increase his $10 net worth.

Why did Teyana and Iman divorce?

When Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor announced their divorce in 2023, fans across the globe were shocked. The couple seemed to present a united front through social media and public outings, and even shared the screen for their own VH1 reality series titled Teyana and Iman. As Vulture notes, in March 2025 Shumpert’s attorneys requested that the reason for their divorce be changed to “irretrievable broken bond.” At the same time, they denied allegations of cruel treatment on his behalf.

Prior to this, Taylor alleged that her ex-husband was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.” She claimed Shumpert “did not want her to work” when she became a mother, but went on to complain about her lifestyle as a stay-at-home mom. Taylor previously filed for divorce in 2022, but asked her legal team to withdraw the filing the next day.