When Nev Schulman documented his experience of betrayal in love in his 2010 Catfish documentary, he likely never expected the movement that would follow. Being vulnerable enough to share his story with the world led to the 2012 debut of MTV’s reality series of the same name, which follows everyday people looking for more information about those who they’ve built relationships with online. Last year, the ninth season of Catfish aired, bringing back former co-host Max Joseph for a handful of episodes following the sudden exit of Kamie Crawford.

Given the cast shakeups, and a recent bike accident that Schulman continues to recover from, longtime fans of Catfish are wondering what’s next for the reality series. Here’s everything we know, from MTV’s confirmation of season ten and what Crawford has said about her departure, to how Nev is recovering.

Will ‘Catfish’ continue for another season?

The latest episode of Catfish aired on July 16, 2024 marking the conclusion of season nine. By October of last year, MTV had confirmed that casting for season ten was already been in progress via Instagram. In the recent interview with CBS New York, Nev Schulman discussed the long-running show’s success, also addressing questions about how catfishing still happens in 2025.

The host explained, “The reality is, despite all the technology and advancements that have happened, humans still long for the same thing. They want to be loved. They still love getting attention. And the brain, as smart as it is, is also good at tricking itself.” So as hopeless romantics continue to be deceived, there will be no end to Catfish in sight. Viewers just can’t get enough of the suspense and real-life drama!

With the sometimes cringe circumstances of digital relationships and increasing modern dating issues, the sky is the limit. But fans are not wrong to worry about the future of their favorite reality show. Sometimes show cancellations can be cutthroat. Just in January 2024, the adaptation Catfish UK was axed by MTV after just three seasons for the lack of drama and change in formatting. But the original show has kept up with the times and engaged with all types of complex relationships.

Why did Kamie Crawford leave the show?

(Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Some got the impression that Catfish was going downhill due to the sudden departure of Kamie Crawford. After joining as a guest host following the departure of Max Joseph, she eventually became a permanent fixture alongside Schulman, offering female perspective to those being catfished. Crawford made her debut in a December 2018 episode, but by October 2024, she announced her time on the reality series had come to an end.

As she told Us Magazine, “People moved around all the time and it was my time. I had done what I needed to do. I felt very confident about that. And I’m so happy with everything that we’ve done with the show and I just felt like for me, I did my part. I left my mark and I was ready to do my own thing.”

Will Nev Schulman return to ‘Catfish’ after his 2024 bike accident?

While Schulman is confident in confronting catfishes on his own after all this time, a recent accident may put a delay on his return to the small screen. Last year, the media personality broke his neck in a near fatal bike accident in New York. The incident happened in August 2024, leaving Schulman to recover from spinal surgery after breaking his neck.

While he continues to stay active on social media, the health scare was a humbling experience. In an Instagram post he expressed, “I don’t know who or what was watching over me that day, but I know how lucky I am and hold my kids as often and tightly as I can.” After his swift recovery, the 40-year-old seems to be appreciating life more now than ever before. He has even updated the world on his condition by posting marathons he has run since the accident. Nev also advocates for safe road conditions and speaks up against reckless drivers, after his brush with death. With this renewed zest for life, he may bring a whole new energy to the newest season of Catfish. But until then, fans will have to wait and see who graces the screen when season ten releases.