From Andy Williams’ “Can’t Get Used to Losing You” transitioning to Beyonce‘s “Hold Up” in the pilot episode, Euphoria introduced itself as the type of show that would not be confined to one box (or one viewing audience). Friendships started from a kitchen knife fight, and animation enthusiasts could appreciate dance-offs and fan fiction. In 16 episodes, Euphoria consistently has had multiple “Wait, what just happened?” moments. Definitely not classified as the type of family-friendly teen show from the ’80s, the TV-MA-rated show doesn’t shy away from being raw and honest. Euphoria also became one of those shows where well-known faces and lesser-known names could sharpen their acting skills with each other.

But after Euphoria lead actor Angus Cloud died from an accidental overdose, it may have seemed like the show had reached its end. Cloud’s character Fezco, and Fezco’s little brother Ashtray, were central parts of the story without any interest in being physically in a school. So, what was to become of the show after Cloud’s death? Viewers wondered, “Is Euphoria canceled?” Two years later and with Zendaya filming again, the answer is no, Euphoria is not canceled. But which actors are returning for the third season of the show? Who left for good? And what new characters are joining the third season of Euphoria? Find out here.

Is Zendaya Still on ‘Euphoria’?

The next question after ‘is Euphoria canceled’ for most is ‘is Zendaya still on the show?’ While TV stars and movie colleagues can befriend each other outside of the set, Euphoria fans were ecstatic to see Alexa Demie and Zendaya hanging out. The biggest star of the show is definitely coming back, and it appears her character Rue Bennett is maintaining a usually chaotic life, arguments included. Zendaya’s teen character, who is part comedy and part intensity, has been struggling to stay off drugs after going to rehab. With highs and lows, ranging from clever quips to moments of vulnerability, this season should be another look into what makes Rue tick independently, even when she’s not around her trans BFF Jules Vaughn or trying to not ruin the relationship with her sister, Gia Bennett (played by Storm Reid).

Is Hunter Schafer Still on ‘Euphoria’?

Schafer, who is transgender on the show and in real life, recently made headlines after the Trump administration kept its word by forcing travelers to be marked down as “male” or “female.” The executive order also revoked a 2022 rule from former President Joe Biden for people to select “X” instead of marking down their gender at birth. While Schafer discussed the passport change from “female” to “male” in a recent TikTok video, it’s unclear whether topics like this will make it onto the show. However, Euphoria does not shy away from discussing the LGBTQ+ community, both with characters who are open about their sexuality and those who are not. And after a jaw-dropping hookup from Schafer’s character Jules Vaughn with another cast member in the first few episodes of season one, drama unleashed almost immediately. Jules is back in the upcoming season.

Is Kadeem Hardison on ‘Euphoria’?

Gen X and ’80s Millennials are happy to see Hardison on pretty much anything after one of his most well-known roles as Dwayne Wayne from A Different World. However, ’90s Millennials and Generation A may recognize Hardison more as Craig Cooper, the father in K.C. Undercover, another show in which Zendaya starred. Euphoria gave these two the chance to work together again. His role on the show is unclear, but the two had a good working relationship. According to Hardison, “It’s amazing to be back on set with Z. We formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover, so this is truly special.”

Is Marshawn Lynch on ‘Euphoria’?

Even if you’re not a big football fan, the nickname “Beast Mode” probably sounds familiar. Lynch earned the name multiple times during 12 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. Longtime fans still recall the time he ran the ball 67 yards to a touchdown against the Saints, later helping the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XLVIII. And now the founder of Beast Mode Productions and co-owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken is joining the cast of Euphoria. In a statement, Lynch said, “I’m hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera. At the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

Is Asante Blackk on ‘Euphoria’?

Fans of This Is Us could finally stop buying bulk packs of facial tissue from all the crying and laugh-to-keep-from-crying moments on six seasons of the show. And even though Blackk arrived mid-season, his role as teen father Malik Hodges was a significant part of the show and the growing father-daughter bond between Sterling K. Brown’s character Randall Pearson and Lyric Ross’ Deja Pearson. While his character’s name, Kidd, is scheduled to be on all eight episodes of the show, there’s not much to be known about who Kidd is at this time other than a rumor that he’ll play the runner for a drug kingpin’s, another new character on the show played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Which Other Past Cast Members Are Returning to ‘Euphoria’?

Grey’s Anatomy fans who are still annoyed that Dr. Mark Sloan was killed off will be relieved to find out that Eric Dane survived another season of Euphoria, and he will return as the very questionable character Cal Jacobs, the father and the reason Nate is who he is. Also returning are Jacob Elordi (who plays the aforementioned Nate Jacobs), Maude Apatow (who plays Lexi Howard), Alexa Demie (who plays Maddy Perez), Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie Howard), Austin Abrams (who plays Ethan Lewis), Colman Domingo (who plays Ali), Dominic Fike (who plays Elliot), Chloe Cherry (who plays Faye) and Martha Kelly (who plays Laurie).

Who Is Not Making a Return to ‘Euphoria’?

Is Euphoria canceled? No, but there are a few cast members that viewers shouldn’t expect in the coming season. Unfortunately, some heavy-hitters from the first two seasons will not be returning from Euphoria, including Nika King (who played Leslie Bennett), Storm Reid (who played Gia Bennett), Alanna Ubach (who played Suze) and Barbie Ferreira (who played Kat Hernandez). Reid may arguably be missed the most as Rue’s younger sister. However, Reid has confirmed she’s kept her calendar filled since season two of Euphoria, including two months to go before she earns her degree from the University of Southern California and currently working on projects with her production company Seed & Wings. Of course, there is one character who is a favorite but cannot logically return. Javon “Wanna” Walton, who played Ashtray, was killed during a police raid in the last season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Euphoria season three be canceled?

No, the show is currently being filmed right now.

Is Fezco in season three of Euphoria?

On the last episode of season two, a suited-up Fezco never made it to his love interest’s play because of the result of the death of a local drug dealer named Custer (played by Tyler Chase). Fezco was accidentally shot in the stomach during a shoot-out between the police and Ashtray. In real life, Cloud, who played Fezco, passed away at age 25. Reports confirmed that he died of an accidental overdose related to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

Why is season three of Euphoria taking so long?

In addition to Cloud’s death, Zendaya has also been pretty busy with other projects since season 2, including the films Dune: Part Two and Challengers. She also has pending projects Odyssey, Shrek 5 and post-production for Drama.