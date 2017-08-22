Following its season four finale, Apple TV+ has renewed the spy drama Slow Horses for a sixth season. It had previously already been renewed for a fifth season.

The series stars Gary Oldman, who executive produces alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, in a statement.

What is ‘Slow Horses’ about?

Here’s the official description:

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

Season 6 of the show is adapted from Joe Country and Slough House, the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron’s Slough House book series.

As Apple TV+ notes, “Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.”

Who else stars in ‘Slow Horses’?

Aside from Oldman, Slow Horses also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Jonathan Pryce.

When should we expect Season 6 of ‘Slow Horses’?

A date is not known yet, but the season could come following Season 5 in late 2025 or early 2026.