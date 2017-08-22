Slow Horses on Apple TV+ is continuing to be a hit for a streamer.

It’s popularity hit a new peak earlier this year when it nabbed multiple Primetime Emmy Nominations. The fourth season is coming in September.

Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman as brilliant but misanthropic Jackson Lamb, the fourth season is adapted from Spook Street, the fourth novel in the Mick Herron’s Slough House spy novel series.

When is Slow Horses and its upcoming fourth season about?

Here’s official synopsis of the show:

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

Here’s who stars in Slow Horses

Aside from Oldman, Slow Horses also stars Oscar-nominated atres Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The show is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost and Will Smith are executive producers. Adam Randall is the director for Season 4.

Slow Horses premieres on Sept. 4 with the first episode of season 4, followed by one new episode weekly on Wednesdays through Oct. 9 on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer below: