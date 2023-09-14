Since the official teaser for Apple TV+’s The Lost Bus hit the internet this week, the movie has had people talking for more than one reason. The upcoming release (directed by Paul Greengrass) is due out this fall and sees Matthew McConaughey return to the acting world as Kevin McCay. He’s joined by America Ferrera, who plays Mary Ludwig, a school teacher who joins forces with Kevin in a heart-pounding race to save children from America’s deadliest wildfire in the last century.

Given the increasing global natural disasters, those who have heard about The Lost Bus question how much of the story is rooted in truth. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Apple TV+ release, which is sure to touch the hearts of viewers.

What is the plot of ‘The Lost Bus’?

Although the premise of The Lost Bus is quite somber, it tells the story of what the human spirit can achieve when faced with the seemingly impossible. In a viscerally intense, last-ditch effort to save the lives of 22 school children, two humble heroes set out on a dangerous mission. With no clear route to safety and flames beginning to engulf the town, McCay and Ludwig must suppress their own fear and hold onto every morsel of hope they have left.

This survival story is more than meets the eye – it’s a tribute to ordinary people who step up when faced with overwhelming circumstances. The movie is sure to be an unforgettable experience for viewers since it shines a light on the tragic impact that natural disasters can have on a community. Most importantly, it reflects on how a community can come together to endure whatever comes their way.

Who appears in Paul Greengrass’ upcoming movie?

The director of The Lost Bus has assembled a compelling cast for this heavy-hitter. At the forefront of the new film is Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, playing the school bus driver Kevin. This role brings the actor back to the big screen for the first time in years after previously contemplating quitting the industry due to being typecast. As he told Variety, “When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those, and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff. Of course, I wasn’t getting it, so I had to leave Hollywood for two years.”

Starring opposite McConaughey is the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress America Ferrera as Mary. She portrays a determined teacher who becomes Kevin’s partner in survival. These types of dynamic roles are something the actress doesn’t plan on shying away from. As Ferrera told Variety in 2020, “I think right now. in our country in particular, we need to celebrate difference. Our roots and where we all come from, the fact that we’re all living together and we’re stronger together.” Fans of the Barbie actress are in for a treat as she takes on this new and exciting dramatic role, alongside another skilled actor with a compelling storyline to bite into.

Is ‘The Lost Bus’ a true story?

The movie The Lost Bus is inspired by real events, as Coming Soon confirms, but it is not a direct adaptation. Instead, it’s based on a book that provides an overview of a devastating fire. Lizzie Johnson’s 2021 release, Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, is where movie makers found inspiration. This book is a firsthand account of California’s Camp Fire in 2018. This tragedy happened in Butte County, which is a part of Northern California, ultimately claiming the lives of 85 victims. According to local records, it began due to a broken PG&E transmission tower power line.

The characters who appear in The Lost Bus are fictional, but the 2018 Camp Fire was real and will be depicted in the upcoming movie. The impacts of this wildfire were devastating when simply considering the human losses. But on top of that, it destroyed 150,000 acres, per the Department of Education. The new movie also explores elements of emotional turmoil and isolation as unsuspecting heroes battle a rapidly spreading fire.

Where is ‘The Lost Bus’ being filmed?

Although the California Camp Fire occurred on the West Coast, filming for The Lost Bus took place elsewhere, in New Mexico. Production crews were spotted around the areas of Santa Fe, Española and Ruidoso in 2024 as The New Mexico Film Office notes. Due to the similar terrain of the two states, viewers likely will not even notice the difference. Plus, this decision ultimately benefited the local economy. As an official production announcement shared, over 2,500 locals were employed, including 480 crew members and 2,100 background actors.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the last Matthew McConaughey movie?

The last time Matthew McConaughey appeared in a live-action role was over six years ago, in 2019’s The Gentleman. Overall, his last credit came from the animated film Sing 2 (December 2021), in which he voices Buster Moon.

Where can I watch The Lost Bus?

According to Apple, viewers will be able to watch The Lost Bus on both the small screen and in select theaters come fall 2025.