Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series With Love, Meghan has ruffled some tail feathers since its debut on Mar. 4. For some, it is a heartwarming watch that shows The Duchess settled into life as a wife and mother of two. Initial episodes showcased ways to spice up recipes, make crafts and be the best host you can be. Along the way, Markle has plenty of fun with her celebrity friends, going beyond surface-level in an effort to connect with them and her audience.

Despite her efforts, there have been complaints that With Love, Meghan falls short on substance. While some of the criticisms can be credited to the harsh backlash she receives on a regular basis as a public figure, recent tensions have made the future of the show unclear. The big question is, is With Love, Meghan really cancelled or are the rumors just spreading? Here’s what we know about whether or not viewers can expect more of Markle on the major streaming platform.

Mixed reactions haven’t stopped the streamer from a renewal

A recent Netflix announcement has put some fans of Meghan Markle at ease amid the negative reviews of the series. The streamer teased, “Don’t put away your flower sprinkles just yet – ‘With Love, Meghan’ will be back for season two.”

And for those wondering, despite speculation, With Love, Meghan is doing quite well. As People reports, the lifestyle program debuted at #6 in Netflix’s U.S. Top 10, indicating that it attracted a strong viewership. It’s worth noting that this is Markle’s first solo hosting venture which means the early success of the show opens up a whole new world for her.

When to expect season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’

New episodes of With Love, Meghan may be released sooner than expected. Netflix hasn’t unveiled a specific release date, however, the news of more to come leaves those who enjoyed the debut with something to look forward to. Per the streamer, “there’s more joy to be shared as ‘With Love, Meghan’ returns later this fall” – in fact, season two has already completed filming! By late September at the earliest, you can expect to see The Duchess sharing her royal taste on the small screen once again.

What else is The Duchess of Sussex working on in 2025?

The show’s producers have no plans of slowing down and neither does Meghan. As director Michael Steed shares, “Everyone has this one version of her, but she’s just someone who is hustling and working and doing. I genuinely wanted to create an environment where she could relax, and I know the pressures of what she deals with on a daily basis. I was happy that we created scenes where she could tap into that part of her life.” And she is definitely running with that opportunity and making big moves lately.

On top of sharing her life with the world on Instagram for the first time in years, Markle has another exciting release brewing. And she knows there’s much more coming in her future. As she excitedly shared with People in a March exclusive, “Can you imagine? This is just the beginning. Life is full of surprises.”

One of the biggest surprises Markle has in store is the debut of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which has unveiled its first products (including cookies and teas). By the time With Love, Meghan rolls around, viewers can expect fresh topics, new guests and more tips to be coming their way on Netflix.