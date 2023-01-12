Diego Calva, Sasha Calle and Jacob Elordi are involved in Daisy Edgar-Jones and Will Poulter’s romantic entanglement in the trailer for the upcoming Sony Pictures Classic film, On Swift Horses.

The film follows Edgar-Jones and Poulter’s characters Muriel and Lee, who are hoping to start a new life in the wake of the Korean War. But their hope for a new life gets sidetracked by the arrival of Lee’s brother Julius (Jacob Elordi). Here’s more on the film from its description:

Muriel and her husband Lee are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.

The film is written by Bryce Kass and directed by Daniel Minahan, who also produces. Peter Spears, Tim Headington, Mollye Asher, Theresa Steele Page and Michael D’Alto also produce. Edgar-Jones and Elordi executive produce with Nate Kamiya, David Darby, Claude Amadeo, Randal Sandler, Chris Triana, Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Christine Vachon, Mason Plotts, Alvaro R. Valente, Bryce Kass, Lauren Shelton and Jeffrey Penman.

On Swift Horses comes to theaters in New York and Los Angeles on April 25.

Watch the trailer below: