Netflix has dropped the first photos from Back in Action, the upcoming film which stars Jamie Foxx, and, in her return to acting— Cameron Diaz.

Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson also star.

Here’s the logline: Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Foxx spoke about working with Diaz again during Netflix’s Upfronts presentation in New York on Wednesday, explaining, “A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life — and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again. We all know there’s just something about her…”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off,” added Diaz.

Seth Gordon is the director, and he wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien.

The film is produced by Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for Chernin Entertainment; Beau Bauman for Good One Productions; Seth Gordon for Exhibit A

Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Brendan O’Brien, Tim Lewis executive produce the pic.

Check out the photos below. The film drops Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix