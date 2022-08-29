The line between luxury beauty and everyday essentials is getting blurrier — and Jasmine Tookes is embracing it.

The model and entrepreneur recently partnered with Downy for the launch of its Unstopables Unlimited Collection, a trio of in-wash scent boosters that brings perfumery-inspired fragrance to laundry routines.

“They’re great scent boosters and it’s awesome because they are available to everyone,” Tookes told Blavity. “So you’re able to not only start with your perfume in the day but you can start with your laundry smelling incredible.”

Tookes, who described herself as a longtime fan of the brand, shared memories of her mom using Downy products when she was growing up. That early connection to scent has stuck with her, now reflected in both her personal care habits and her own beauty line, Brunel, which features body oils meant for layering.

Photo: Courtesy of Downey

The collection offers three different scent profiles. While Tookes said she favors the eucalyptus-forward No. 9, she noted the variety allows people to create combinations that feel personal and expressive.

“It’s really about finding your signature scent,” she said. “I typically like to share with everyone as much as I can.”

The campaign leans into that accessibility, with a message meant to suggest that scent — often considered a luxury experience — can be woven into daily life.

Redge Abueva, vice president of North America fabric enhancers at Procter & Gamble, said the collection was designed to bring “sophisticated fine-fragrance experiences to more people.”

Tookes’ longtime love for fragrance and attention to detail made her a natural fit for the project, but it’s clear the message she’s championing goes beyond any one product: scent is personal, and everyone deserves to find one that feels like them.