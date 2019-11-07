After seven seasons, Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 has come to an end. But fans may be in luck. The recent finale poised a smooth transition for star Jason George, who played Dr. Ben Warren in both Grey’s and its successor, to return to the longstanding medical drama.

According to Deadline, George’s transition has yet to be confirmed. But while there is no official deal in place for the actor to come back to Grey’s, conversations are ongoing, as there is a desire to have George back on Grey’s full-time (he’s made guest appearances on the show since departing to launch Station 19 in 2017). Representations for ABC and ABC Signature, which produces Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, declined Deadline’s request for comment.

Chatter about George’s potential transition back to Grey’s sparked back in January. In March, the drama’s new showrunner Meg Martinis addressed the potential for George and fellow Station 19 star Stefania Spampinato to return to Grey’s.

“How they end their stories [on Station 19] will help me determine whether or not I will be seeing those characters on Grey’s,” Martinis told Deadline at the time.

Moving to Grey’s would be pretty seamless for George. His character already has a personal connection to one of the show’s core characters, Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey, and he was a resident at Grey Sloan Hospital when his character was introduced on Grey’s. He left he hospital to explore his dream of being a firefighter, while still leaving the door open to return his to his medical career.

In the penultimate episode of Station 19, Warren saved a severely burned man by cutting through the burnt skin to let him breathe but, due to a serious shoulder injury, he could not life the gurney the victim was on. That inspired him to open up to Barrett Doss’ Vic about the difficulties he was experiencing as a firefighter. He loves saving lives as a doctor, and his injury is making is difficult to be a good firefighter. It seems like its the perfect time for the character to explore another career change.

This change is addressed in the show’s final episode, with Jaina Lee Ortiz’s Captain Andy Herrera figuring out that Warren plans to return to medicine.

Herrera asks Warren in the show, “Let me guess, you’re going back to finish your surgical residency?”

“It’s that obvious, huh? It’s just that between the multiple injuries and constantly being away from Miranda…,” Warren responds.

Herrera stops him and shares that she understands his decision.

“No explanation needed. It’s alright, I get it,” she said. “Look, you’re a great firefighter but I know that your love of medicine and helping people knows no bounds. We all have our calling.”

A flash-forward shows Warren and Bailey adopting the child of the former’s late colleague, Okieriete Onaodowan’s Dean Miller. Beyond that, their future reminds up in the air.