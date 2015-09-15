Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive preview of this week’s episode of Suits L.A. The episode sees Ted and Rick come together to honor their late client, who was played in the pilot episode by late TV/film icon, John Amos.

Amos played a fictionalized version of himself in the Suits L.A. pilot.

Here’s the official description of the episode, aptly-titled, “Good Times.”

The death of a beloved client brings Ted and Rick back together. Kevin helps Erica with a family matter. Stuart and Samantha clash over a distasteful client. Leah considers leaving the law. In the past, Ted gets news that could derail his career as a prosecutor.

Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits L.A. stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg.

What is ‘Suits: LA’ about?

Here’s the official description of the series

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Korsh is writer and executive producer. David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan also executive produce. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the preview below.

Suits L.A. airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on NBC.