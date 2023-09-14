Jurassic World: Rebirth, released on July 2, 2025, marks a bold new chapter in the iconic dinosaur franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) and penned by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, this standalone sequel introduces audiences to a fresh narrative set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion. The film follows a high-stakes mission to the remote Île Saint-Hubert, a previously unexplored island in the Caribbean, where a team seeks to extract dinosaur DNA for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

Leading the expedition is Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a skilled covert operations expert, accompanied by paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali). Their journey is fraught with peril as they encounter genetically altered dinosaurs, including the formidable Distortus rex, a product of past InGen experiments. The film’s setting, Île Saint-Hubert, serves as a narrative bridge, connecting the franchise’s legacy with new storylines, as it was once a research facility for the original Jurassic Park.

How does ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ fit into the timeline?

Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh installment in the franchise, is set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion (2022). In this timeline, Earth’s climate has become largely inhospitable to dinosaurs, leading to their near extinction. The few surviving species now inhabit isolated equatorial regions that mimic their original habitats. Zora and Dr. Loomis are faced with the objective of retrieving DNA from the three largest remaining dinosaur species across land, sea, and air, aiming to develop a groundbreaking medical treatment.

With its focus on a world where dinosaurs are endangered relics, Rebirth offers a fresh narrative that delves into themes of survival, ethics and the consequences of genetic manipulation. The film’s setting and storyline provide a new perspective on the franchise’s legacy, appealing to both longtime fans and newcomers.

Are there any returning characters?

In Jurassic World: Rebirth, the franchise takes a bold step by introducing an entirely new cast, marking the first time a film in the series does not feature any returning characters from previous installments. Notably absent are familiar faces such as Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). This deliberate choice signals a fresh narrative direction.

Instead, viewers meet a whole new cast of characters. Zora is a central character who is a seasoned covert-ops expert with ties to the biotech industry. Then there’s Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), a no-nonsense field commander who actually has a moral compass. And last, but not least is Dr. Henry Loomis, a passionate paleogeneticist who is driven by scientific wonder.

While the film does not feature returning characters, it includes a subtle nod to the original series: Dr. Loomis is revealed to have been a student of Dr. Alan Grant, the renowned paleontologist from the earlier films, per Entertainment Weekly.

Are the dinosaurs going extinct? Is Rexy still alive?

In Jurassic World: Rebirth, the looming extinction of dinosaurs is a central theme. Following the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, the global ecosystem has become increasingly inhospitable to these prehistoric creatures. Factors such as climate change, viral outbreaks, and habitat collapse have led to a significant decline in dinosaur populations. Once feared for their potential to dominate the Earth, dinosaurs are now confined to a few isolated strongholds, primarily in equatorial regions that mimic their original habitats. This somber portrayal underscores the complex history and turmoil surrounding their resurgence.

Notably absent from Rebirth is Rexy, the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex featured prominently in previous films. While a T. rex does appear in the movie, it is not the original fan-favorite. The absence of Rexy, or any mention of her fate, may surprise longtime fans. Given that she was born in 1988 and would be nearly 40 years old by the time of Rebirth, it’s plausible that she succumbed to old age or the changing environment.

At the end of Dominion, Rexy is last seen left in the remains of the Biosyn sanctuary. This site is notably located on an entirely different island, Isla Nublar. So, it would be impossible for her to make her way to Site C (Île Saint-Hubert) without assistance. And with Rebirth being a whole new addition to the franchise, it would make sense that even the dinosaurs are getting revamped.

Does Duncan survive in ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’?

Yes, and his survival is one of the most surprising parts of the film. Duncan is introduced as a true leader and the muscle of the group going to Île Saint-Hubert. He guides the team through dangerous terrain with calm authority, and as the film progresses, he becomes the crew’s moral backbone. Duncan becomes especially protective of the stranded Delgado family, who are only caught in the island’s chaos due to a failed eco-tour. His protective nature and duty to lead the group culminates in a tragic incident.

Duncan makes the ultimate sacrifice when the genetically warped Distortus Rex corners the group at an abandoned boat deck. In an attempt to distract the D-Rex, he grabs a flare and draws the beast away. It’s a moment straight out of the Jurassic Park playbook, a dramatic, tense and heroic act that pulls at the viewer’s heartstrings. The audience is led to believe that Duncan is killed off-screen as the group narrowly escapes via their boat, which sails off into the fog somberly.

But in a surprising twist in the final scenes of the movie, a flare shoots up from the cliffs. This signals that Duncan survived his harrowing interaction with the D-Rex. He manages to avoid the creature’s jaws in just enough time for the team to rescue him. His emergence and survival means that all the main protagonists survived the film. This means he may emerge as one of the franchise’s most quietly compelling and persistently surviving characters in future movies.

Is Owen Grady dead?

In Jurassic World: Rebirth, Chris Pratt’s character, Owen Grady, is notably absent—a deliberate choice reflecting the film’s aim to chart a new course for the franchise. This installment introduces an entirely new cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, and does not feature any returning characters from previous films. The decision to exclude legacy characters like Owen Grady was made to allow Rebirth to establish its own identity, free from the constraints of past narratives, per Screen Rant.

While Owen’s fate is not addressed in the film, his last known whereabouts were in the Sierra Nevada forests, living in seclusion with Claire Dearing and Maisie Lockwood, as depicted in Dominion. The absence of any mention of Owen or other familiar characters underscores the film’s commitment to a fresh narrative direction. Despite this shift, the possibility of Owen Grady’s return in future installments remains open. The franchise’s evolving storyline leaves room for potential reunions and expanded narratives.

How does ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ end?

After the team painstakingly retrieves what they came for, DNA samples from rare dinosaurs from the land, sea and air, things get tough. Martin Krebs, the corporate rep from ParkerGenix who sent them there, double-crosses them. He tries to flee with the samples after the group risks their life to get them by handcuffing them to himself. But unfortunately for him, he is swiftly devoured by the D-Rex in a moment that seems like poetic justice for his backstabbing. In this scene, the group’s helicopter is destroyed, forcing them to make a sea escape via an old research vessel.

But the end of the film is intriguingly introspective for the main characters, as IGN unpacks. Dr. Loomis confesses to being part of a team meant to develop the D-Rex as a potential adaptive organism for climate survival. This means that the intimidating dino was partly his doing. And Zora, who had been hired under false pretenses, decides to make things right on her own terms.

The two ultimately decide to release the DNA they have collected publicly and bypass ParkerGenix. That would mean that the revolutionary heart disease medicine the samples were supposed to be for may come to be, but more mutated dinosaurs could be on the horizon. Instead of leaving the potential miracle medicine to the corporation, they hope that open access will result in more revolutionary uses of the dino DNA. Obviously, though, with all the things that have already been done in terms of dino experimentation within the franchise, things aren’t looking up for citizens.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the hybrid dinosaur in Jurassic World: Rebirth?

Distortus Rex, aka D-Rex, is a six-legged dinosaur that was genetically engineered, but things went wrong. According to People, the 26-foot-tall dinosaur is a mutated Tyrannosaurus rex.

How did a T-rex get up if they fell?

According to Scientific American, Tyrannosaurus rex, despite its diminutive forelimbs, likely possessed the ability to rise from a prone position without relying on its arms. Paleontological evidence suggests that T. rex could leverage its powerful hind limbs and tail to shift its center of gravity and push itself upright. This mechanism is analogous to how modern birds, descendants of theropods, stand up—by positioning their limbs beneath their bodies and extending them to lift off the ground.