The final trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, has dropped via Universal Pictures.

The film “sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.”

The series also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rufflo, Luna Blaise, David Ianoco, Audria Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp, the original screenwriter for Jurassic Park. Koepp’s script is based on characters created by Michael Crichton.

What is ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ about?

Here’s the description:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Who plays who in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’?

Ali plays Duncan Kincaid, “Zora’s most trusted team member,” with Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis. Friend is Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is Reuben Delgado, “the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.”

Blaise, Iacono and Miranda are Delgado’s family members, and Velge, Sylvain and Skrein are a part of Zora and Krebs’ crews.

Producers for the film are Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley. Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer executive produce.

When does ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ hit theaters?

The film is in theaters on July 2. Watch the new trailer below: