Stephanie, how different is it to work on an animated project doing voiceover work versus other mediums?

Stephanie Hsu: It’s definitely very different in the fact that you can show up into a voiceover booth in your jammies, and you don’t end up in your jammies when the camera’s rolling. Usually, you end up in your jammies and a full beat if it’s on camera. But I think what’s really the same, actually, outside of the casualness of being able to be in a recording booth, is that when you get special projects like this, the story and the characters, their mission should be the same. I think gone are the days of sort of really hyperbolic cartoons. I think we’re in this era where we’re creating a lot of amazing adult animated series that are really grounded, and it works when the story and the characters feel like very close to home and actual and actualized. So, in that way, it’s just as deep of work as it is when you’re on camera, which I think is true for this show.