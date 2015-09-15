Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for the upcoming BET+ film, Kemba. The film is directed by Kelley Kali and stars Nesta Cooper, Michelle Hurd, Siddiq Saunderson and Sean Patrick Thomas.

The film, inspired by the work of real-life criminal justice reform advocate Kemba Smith, is set to drop on the streamer Feb. 22.

Here’s the official description:

Based on the true story of Kemba Smith, “Kemba” follows the journey of a sheltered college student who falls in love with a man, only to find out he isn’t who he seems. When Kemba learns of her boyfriend Khalif’s true identity as a drug kingpin, he turns abusive—grooming straight-laced Kemba to overlook his illicit dealings. Though she never dealt or handled drugs, in a tragic turn of events, Kemba receives an outrageous sentence for her boyfriend’s crimes—placing her in the middle of the government’s “war on drugs.” Never losing hope, her parents, Gus and Odessa Smith, along with an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund launch a campaign for appeal and later clemency, harnessing the power of Black civic organizations, sororities, celebrities, and lawmakers to help free Kemba.

The film was written by Christine Swanson and produced by Rob Pfaltzgraff, Lana Link and Stacey Parks. Executive producers are Nick Reid, Kemba Smith, Constance Orlando and Maureen Guthman.

Watch the trailer for Kemba below: