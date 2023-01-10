Fans hoping for a resolution between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady at The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 reunion might want to temper those expectations.

Following Moore’s exit from the show—after she shared a photo of the new peach holder at her event—she won’t have the chance to speak her mind during the reunion taping. Instead, the former Miss USA has taken to YouTube to share her side of the story and deliver her own version of “confessionals.”

Regarding what she sees as unfair treatment in comparison to other Bravo stars, Moore said, “If that happened on [The Real Housewives of] Beverly Hills, you think she would be in jail or punished or out of a job? You think if she had said that to Kyle [Richards] or Teresa Guidice or any other housewife on any other show, do you think she would still have a job?”

Kenya Moore claims she was disinvited from the reunion

Elsewhere in the video, Moore revealed she was cut from the reunion and that her storyline was nearly erased from the season altogether.

“I haven’t been invited to the reunion. In fact, I was invited and then… disinvited a few months ago,” she said. “I think it’s really odd, right? To be erased from [the] history of the show, to not be in the opening credits, to not have confessionals.”

Kenya Moore alleges she raised safety concerns before her exit

As for what led her to take things so far with Eady, Moore alleges that she attempted to address the situation through the proper channels but got no support.

“I immediately went to the showrunner, the executive producer, and I said, ‘What is going on? Why is she talking about a gun and a pistol? What is happening?’” she recalled. “I’ve been on this show for 12 seasons. I’ve never once had anyone threaten me with a pistol. I’ve not ever had anyone allude to unaliving me, so I took it seriously.”

Watch Moore’s video below: