Brittany Eady is opening up about Kenya Moore’s exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta midway through filming Season 16 of the Bravo reality series.

News surfaced that an investigation was launched following an incident between Moore and Eady that’s been long rumored to involve photos.

Amid her suspension, Moore and the network agreed to part ways. The former Miss USA has denied all claims against her. He said at the time: “The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.”

What Brittany Eady said about her Kenya Moore ‘RHOA’ conflict

Recently, Eady appeared on the Love and Fly S**t” podcast where she spoke about Moore’s alleged actions toward her.

“I personally met Kenya and I swear to God, the first day we were all in the room that I met Kenya. I could hear her and another person talking about you,” the host told Eady. “They were just teaming up on her.”

The host claimed she worked the red carpet at Moore’s hair care event when the alleged incident happened.

“I had just gotten on the carpet and told her, ‘Congratulations, I’m so happy for you, this is empowering women,’” Jenna Nia said. “And then she turned around and did the complete opposite, she chose to make the event about you and it was just craziness.”

“Karma is real,” Eady replied.

“My girl Brit will forever go down in history as the one that got the girl off the show,” said Nia. “When her fans see what really happened and how it played out…it was diabolical.”

What else Eady said about Season 16

Eady said viewers have to tune in to see everything unfold. “You gotta remember, what you put out; someway, somehow, will come right back and tenfold. Karma is real, and well will see on Season 16 how it all unravels. A lot of people are going to be shocked. It gets intense,” she said. “It’s tough discussing this, but outside of that situation, it’s still going to be a very light-hearted show. It’s going to be fun, and I think people will get a closer look at who I really am. I am somebody where I stand firm on my own two feet, and I’m fine with standing alone if it means standing on what’s right. Real recognizes real, and I think everyone will be pleased with what they see.”

As for what Moore’s issue is with Eady, she believes it’s due to jealousy. She said Moore may have a problem with her being “ half her age.”